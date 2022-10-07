5 things that happened between Andrés García and Juan Gabriel that you did not know

Andrés García and Juan Gabriel were great friends

October 06, 2022 9:31 p.m.

Andrés García was one of the best actors who have come to Mexico to consolidate his career in the artistic world, without a doubt he was one of the most important actors in Mexican cinema, and was considered one of the leading men of telenovelas, where he did great friendships with different actors and artists.

One of them was the singer Juan Gabriel with whom he made a beautiful and great friendship, who was one of the best singer-songwriters in Mexico, and shared several anecdotes alongside Andrés García and today we will talk about the 5 anecdotes that you did not know between these two characters , the first is about one of the songs that marked the friendship between these two artists, since both were in love disappointment when they performed the song called “Innocent poor friend” by Juan Gabriel.

Another of the anecdotes between these two was the party to which Juan Gabriel went alone and put his life at risk, after giving a private concert for one of the most dangerous drug traffickers, the third and most notorious is the song by Juan Gabriel with which Andrés García wants to be fired, the fourth is from the actor’s work where JuanGa rescued him and finally we can talk about the singer’s house that he lent the actor to be able to hold his luxurious parties in Acapulco.

The song by Juan Gabriel with which Andrés García wants to be fired.

The actor Andrés García is in a delicate state of health, and thinks that he is close to losing his life, however, he has revealed one of his wills, because he wants the day he has to leave this world to put one of the most great successes of his friend Juan Gabriel known as “Eternal Love”.