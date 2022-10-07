$2 million offered to fan who caught Aaron Judge’s homer

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house revealed that offered $2 million to the fan who caught the ball for the 62nd home run of Aaron Judge, with whom he established the American League record. (AP)

JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that sent texts and emails to Cory Youmansthe man who caught the ball of Judge’s record Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Choen indicated that Youmans has not responded.

“I believe that the offer exceeds what is fair, if he’s willing to sell,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans captured the historic volleyball souvenir when he headed to the front row of section 31 in left field. Judge passed Roger Maris for the AL season record — a record that is considered the “clean” standard because the players who connected the most in the National League were tarnished by the scandals of steroid use.

Youmans, who is originally from Dallas, works in the financial world. On Tuesday they asked him what his plans were Meanwhile he security personnel took it away to authenticate the ball.

“Good question, I haven’t thought about it“, said.

The record figure was 3 million dollarsfor the ball Mark McGwire’s 70th home run of the 1998 season.

Cohen had previously promised $2 million for Judge’s 62nd home run ball. He indicated that his company has a good relationship with the Yankees and lis would lend the ball to be exhibited. He added that the team has frequently displayed Memory Lane items at Yankee Stadium.

“We made an offer of 2 million and that offer is still validCohen said.

After the Yankees lost 3-2, Judge said he didn’t have possession of the ball of the home run

“I don’t know where he is,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with that. It would be great to have her backbut it is a souvenir for fans. made a great catch And they have every right.”

Youmans was among the 38,832 people who packed the stadium. It was the largest turnout at the stadium that opened three years ago.

