13 years later discover the truth

A writer and mother of two children who he was in pain and had trouble walking was misdiagnosed for 13 years by doctors. They even recommended physical exercise. However, he finally learned the devastating truth.

Despite his delicate condition, several medical professionals could not hit the key, find out what was wrong.







Unexpected diagnosis: multiple sclerosis

After failed visits to doctors, in which she was even told she needed to exercise more or even drink a “mixed drink”, the Philadelphia woman found the reason for her regret more than a decade later.

And after more than a decade, the news, far from relieving her in the face of a solution, left her in shock: she suffered multiple sclerosis.

The lifelong condition affects the brain and nervesbut may present differently in patients.

Possible symptoms include tiredness, vision problems, and trouble walking or keeping your balance.







While different treatments can help slow progression and relieve symptoms, this disease has no cure.

Disappointment due to lack of diagnosis

In a test for Insider and reflects The Mirrorrecalled bitterly the years when doctors weren’t “right”: “My search for a diagnosis had taken me to see professionals a four-hour plane ride from home.”

“Useless suggestions ranged from the exercise to psychotherapy and a mixed drink, as if Smirnoff with a splash of cranberry juice could keep my body from crashing,” she says disappointedly.

She says that she had to endure an unnecessary breast exam, that doctors told her there was no answer and there was nothing she could do. “While waiting for the diagnosis that just didn’t come, it was hard to stay on my feet,” she swears.

“I had to walk a short distance, sit down and rest, and then do some more. My legs ached and I felt as if they were running out of powerLike a car with an almost empty gas tank. They prodded me, prodded and prodded some more,” he recounts on his blog.







Lindsay Cohen Karp is the mother of two children.

relief knowing the truth

As he thought that he would spend the rest of his life not knowing what was happening to him, he received the news.

Suffering from multiple sclerosis is not a cause for joy, of course, but strange as it sounds to Lindsay it was A relief. She finally knew what was wrong.

“I felt on one side a overwhelming relief and a lot of fear. Will I walk normally again? Can these injuries heal? Will my legs tire so easily forever?” she explains how she was piling up questions for so long.

The long-awaited diagnosis came when a doctor detected white spots on an MRI of the brain of Lindsay. This is something they call demyelination.







The American writer received all kinds of failed diagnoses for about 13 years.

The writer says that she thinks of him every day and wrote: “Without him, I would surely still be undiagnosed, unable to walk and have no energy to continue. What’s more, my children would have no mother.

