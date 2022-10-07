News

10 injured in NYPD patrol car crash in the Bronx

Ten people were injured after a police patrol (NYPD) collided with another vehicle on Thursday and then climbed onto the platform, according to police reports.

The police car was responding to a call and struck six people standing on a sidewalk, injuring bystanders, including a small child.

Two people were in critical condition after the crash, according to police.

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Hoe and Westchester avenues in the Bronx, when the police SUV rushed to respond to a report of a stolen car.

Security camera video showed the police SUV crossing the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic, then colliding with another vehicle that was making a turn. The police vehicle then crossed the intersection and hit the sidewalk, knocking over a street light pole on which several people were standing, pinning some of them against a building.

The police vehicle’s lights and sirens were on at the time of the crash, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said at a news conference.

The injured pedestrians included a 65-year-old and a 5-year-old boy. A 2-year-old boy who was traveling in the hit car was also injured. Two police officers were among the eight people taken to a hospital.

Maddrey said some of the crash victims had serious injuries, but all of them would likely survive.

