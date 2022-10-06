Why the rivalry between Daddy Yankee and Don Omar? They both have their version

Don Omar and Daddy Yankee are two of the greatest exponents of so-called “old school” reggaeton, howeverthe artists carry a rivalry and some differences that come from years ago.

It all started in 2015 when they decided to do the tour “The Kingdom Tour”, with which they would perform in several countries about 100 presentations, each with a value of one million dollars, but Don Omar decided to leave in the ninth concert.

What happened?

Both have their version and what they agree on is that neither of them would ever work with the other again.

Now the interpreter of “Danza Kuduro” spoke for the first time about the subject and explained that it all started when he proposed a show to Raphy Pina, which was going to be called Don vs Don, but the impresario asked him to include Daddy Yankee on the tour.

Although he did not like the idea very much and from the beginning he thought it would not go well, Don Omar accepted and several situations happened that confirmed it later. For example, the artist said that while Yankee was on tour in Spain, he spent a month organizing the tour that would be called “The Kingdom”, but when his colleague returned he didn’t like anything he had done.

Then, after the first concert in Puerto Rico, it appeared on the cover of the most important newspaper on the island: “Daddy Yankee knocks out Don Omar.”

“The front pages of the newspapers are bought. In an equation where there are two people, if I didn’t buy the cover, who bought it? The second day of the show in Puerto Rico I arrived with the newspaper in my hand, I put them on the table, they told me that it would not happen again and I told them that of course it would not happen because I am the first one who will not go more to come”, said William Omar Landrón in an interview with the announcer El Chombo on his YouTube channel.

Don Omar continued with the concerts in his country because “he didn’t want problems in Puerto Rico,” then they traveled to Las Vegas, where he decided to leave the tour.

He explained that the show was 20 minutes each one interspersed and when Daddy Yankee fulfilled his time and it was his turn, the console cables were all disconnected, which caused them to last about 20 minutes, reconnecting this caused a pothole in the concert.

That was when Don Omar decided to go to his room to write an email informing Pina that he was leaving the tour.

The interpreter of “Dile” challenged both Pina and Yankee to deny him and began by saying that he has been waiting for a lawsuit for five years that will never come.

He also explained that the others could not do anything because he never signed a contract that binds him.

“I will live proud for the rest of my days for letting people know who you really are. I am happy with what is happening to Ramon (Daddy Yankee) Why? Before being an artist, Ramón was there. That we couldn’t work, that they wanted to clean the cu%@ with me… But I told them: the day will come when you are going to have to listen to my part and I am going to invite you that if what I tell you is not true, Get the evidence,” he said.

For his part, the interpreter of “Gasolina” spoke about the subject a few months ago in an interview on Molusco TV as part of his tour “The last lap world tour”.

“I would never work with him again. I can’t risk a year of work, not because he doesn’t want to work with him, but because he can’t run the risk of losing so much money”, said the ‘Big Boss’ about what happened with his compatriot. “Everything was going excellent and suddenly at one of the concerts, Don Omar left the tour. I was upset because we lost a lot of money by making the decision,” Yankee said.