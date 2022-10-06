Everything seems to indicate that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have not been able to solve their marital problems And now they’re headed to a impending divorce.

Last month, Page Six announced that the Brazilian abandoned the American after having an “epic fight”. Since then, the couple has been living in separate houses. Gisele is in Miami, while Tom is at the family compound in Tampa.

Until now, both personalities have remained tight-lipped about it, however, a source close to the marriage revealed for the same medium that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen they already have their respective lawyers to file for divorce.

“There is no going back now. They already have lawyers and are looking at what a split entails. Who gets what and what will the finances be? expressed the source for Page Six.

Why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing?

According to reports, the reason for the fight was Brady’s return to the gridironsame as it happened weeks after announcing his retirement.

However, there are sources that claim that these rumors are “sexist” and that the real reason for the discussion was that Brady did not consult Bündchen about his return and made it known without even discussing it with his wife.

“She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but he does hate the way he handled retirement and his return. He knows and is doing all you can to smooth things over. you know this it’s his last season if he wants to stay marriedeither. He can’t do this again.” expressed a different source for the magazine PEOPLE.

for now, neither Gisele nor Brady have revealed the reason for their problems, however, through an interview for the magazine she, The supermodel confessed that she would like her husband to be “more present”.

“This is a very violent sport. I have my children and I would like him to be more present”, express.