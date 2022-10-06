Who will win the coveted Nobel Peace Prize this Friday?

What you should know about the Nobel Prizes 1:04

London (CNN) — This Friday the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in Norway, while Europe’s biggest war in seven decades rages on the continent.



Russia’s ongoing conflict in Ukraine makes this year’s announcement among the most closely watched – and complicated – decisions for the Norwegian Nobel Committee in recent times.

The award of the Nobel Peace Prize, one of humanity’s most coveted awards, is often a glimmer of hope in uncertain times. But experts in the fields of peace and security warn that the bleak geopolitical landscape may cloud the 2022 prize.

“Sometimes it’s hard to know who can get the award because there are so many possible candidates,” said Dan Smith, director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“This year, it’s hard to predict who might receive the award because there are so few good things happening in the world of peace and security,” Smith told CNN.

Nobels are notoriously difficult to predict, and the deliberative process behind each selection is shrouded in secrecy. However, the experts highlight a small list of favorites, although they reserve the right to be surprised by an unusual decision.

The impact of the war in Ukraine

The Nobel Peace Prize was not awarded during most of World Wars I and II, and on a handful of other occasions. But the award has frequently been used to highlight other ongoing conflicts, or to provide a beacon of hope when the world faces bleak times.

This question has been at the center of the attention of those responsible in Oslo, who have been entrusted with the task of choosing a symbol of peace, even when a bordering country is at war on the continent.

The conflict “will weigh heavily on their minds,” Smith said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky tops the list of many bookmakers’ favorites to win the jackpot, with some companies also including the general population of Ukraine and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as favourites. , which has helped people displaced by war.

There have been previous occasions where the committee has become involved in ongoing conflicts.

“Sometimes the award tries to send a message in a quite specific sense,” Smith said, citing the award given in 1993 to Nelson Mandela and Frederik de Klerk, who at the time were negotiating South Africa’s first open elections after the end of the apartheid.

“That process was underway and the committee at the time wanted to influence it,” he explained.

But bookmakers’ bets are often not a reliable guide to who will come out on top, experts say, because they tend to exaggerate the relevance of current events.

And a prize that gets directly involved in the Ukraine conflict is unlikely.

“Zelensky is a war leader, and what is happening right now is war. You may or may not admire the action he is taking, but it is about war and the armed defense of his country,” he said. Smith. “That is a fact that should be respected in and of itself.”

“Let’s hope the war comes to an end and they make peace,” he added. “If Zelensky or someone else can contribute to making that peace, then there will be time to recognize that huge achievement.”

Very pointed criticism of the Kremlin

Critics of the Russian regime and its allies are among those expected by many to take home the prize.

Alexey Navalny, the Kremlin critic and opposition leader – sentenced to prison on fraud charges by a Moscow court this year – leads many pundits’ predictions.

Navalny is the most prominent insider critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his dissent almost cost him his life. He was poisoned with a nerve agent known as Novichok in 2020, an attack that various Western officials and Navalny himself openly blamed on the Kremlin. Russia has denied any involvement.

After a five-month stay in Germany recovering from Novichok poisoning, Navalny returned to Moscow last year, where he was immediately arrested for violating parole conditions imposed in a 2014 case.

But some predict that it won’t be that easy for him to get an award. “I think Navalny is a hero, but he is a political leader,” Smith said. That hasn’t stopped some politicians, like former US President Barack Obama, from being honored, but with Navalny in jail, his chance to push for real-world peace may be seen as too small.

“It’s an award that’s given not because of how great you are, but because of how great the things that you’ve done are,” Smith said.

The opposition leader in Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is also considered a strong candidate.

The dissident was forced into exile in Lithuania after running in the August 2020 elections against autocrat and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko. Those elections were denounced by the international community for being neither free nor fair.

Henrik Urdal, director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, which annually compiles a list of candidates for the prize, predicts a joint victory for Tsikhnouskaya and Navalny.

“Both Tsikhanouskaya and Navalny are critical of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Urdal wrote this year. “A Nobel Peace Prize shared between them would be seen as a clear protest against Russian aggression and assistance from Belarus, and as support for democratic and non-violent alternatives to Lukashenko and Putin.”

It is always possible to get a surprise

The Nobel Peace Prize is not always a reactionary award, and there remains a strong possibility that the committee will look beyond the current geopolitical climate and highlight another field.

Some suggested that the covid-19 pandemic, which has shaken global security for the last two years, would be a factor in influencing the mindset of those responsible for the Nobel Prize in the last two years, but instead, the 2020 prizes and 2021 highlighted food insecurity and threats to press freedom, respectively.

This could be the year that efforts to end the pandemic are recognized, but it would set a strong precedent, as no previous award has focused specifically on public health, Smith said.

When there are few obvious people expected to win, global institutions have often benefited. The United Nations, and several of its related humanitarian agencies, have scooped the award, the most recent being the World Food Program in 2020.

Urdal has suggested the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as this year’s winner, if the committee decides to highlight conflict resolution.

“Although a Nobel Peace Prize to the ICJ would be considered largely uncontroversial, on March 16 the court ordered Russia to ‘immediately suspend military operations’ in Ukraine. The Nobel Committee could highlight this ruling as an attempt to stop the illegal war,” he wrote.

Urdal also suggested Indian human rights activist Harsh Mander as the winner, citing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and figures resisting China’s crackdown on Uyghurs as other groups worthy of recognition.

The committee could come back to the topic of climate change if it has difficulty finding a peacemaking achievement made in the last year. Teenage activist Greta Thunberg is always running as a candidate, along with other climate activists.

But it remains highly likely that the name, or names, read on Friday will be little known to pundits or viewers.

“One of the things that the Peace Committee has been able to do very well, when it has wanted to, has been to surprise us all,” said Smith. And she gave as an example the victory of Nadia Murad, in 2018, for working to end sexual violence.

“Maybe take someone who has been quietly and inconspicuously working for peace, maybe at the community level, and focus on that,” he suggested. “I quite admire them for the way they do it.”