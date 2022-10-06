Who is Corey Youmans? The lucky fan who kept ball 62 from Aaron Judge’s home run [Video]

Many expected to get the coveted ball from Aaron Judge but only Youmans took it.

One of the luckiest fans in baseball is called Corey Youmans and he was the one who got Aaron Judge’s 62 home run this Tuesday after The Judge broke the record for most home runs in the same season in the American League, which was held by Roger Maris.

Just in the first episode when Judge connected said hit against the shipments of the Venezuelan Jesús Tinoco, there were many who hoped to get the ball that flew to left field, but in the end it ended up being Youmans who put his glove in the middle of the crowd to keep the ball.

After capture, a fan recorded a video with Youmans in which it can be seen that he does not drop the ball for nothing but lets see the happiness of having kept the ball.

A fan had a chance to hang out with Youmans seconds after he took the hit. He didn’t even want to get the ball out of the glove. LOL. pic.twitter.com/cYRH2bCSF8 – Miguel Rapetti (@MiguelRapetti) October 5, 2022

The desire of the fan to get hold of the ball was also because, according to some auction houses and other memorabilia companies will be worth more than $2,000,000.

After having it in his hands was taken by the security team to a sector of the stadium to verify its authenticity.

Unofficially it became known that the Yankees themselves could make an offer to acquire the ball from Youmans. However, according to the interview they did on the way to the security cubicle he still doesn’t know what he will do with the ball after the media asked him what he would do with it.

GOOD QUESTION Corey Youmans, the fan who caught the ball on Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run, responds to the question of what he will do with the ball: “Good question, I haven’t thought about it,” he says. There are already purchase proposals for 2 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/HbfJTcUkJY – Baseballpuro (@Beisbolpuro) October 5, 2022

“Good question, I haven’t thought about it,” he commented.

MLB’s journalist and valuable equipment expert Darren Rovell revealed that Youmans is vice president of Fisher Investments, a $197 billion company.so there would be no need to sell the relic.

At the moment we will have to wait to know the fanatic’s decision but Rovell himself anticipates that if he does not connect another home run the ball could cost twice the estimated price.

