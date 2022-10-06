“We would have liked to leave with the result in our favour”

2022-10-05

Motagua and Olimpia tied 0-0 in the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals and this forces them to define everything next Tuesday at the same Chelato Uclés National Stadium.

After finishing the commitment, the Motagua coach, Hernán “La Tota” Medina, stepped out to give his own analysis of what the first 90 minutes were like.

“We have one more episode of 90 minutes to go, we knew that this game would be close and we tried everywhere to reach the rival goal. There was a time when Olimpia had its chances and it will be a series that is defined by details and we hope to be able to be fine to tip the balance for our side”.

From the point of view of the Argentine strategist, not having allowed them to score goals is a favorable income for the return duel.

“Now we have the chance to play as an “away” with a small advantage if you can say, our goal forces them to another situation, but we have to get them. We would have liked to leave with the result in our favor, but it was in the table and that speaks of the parity of the teams”.

But he made it clear that “Not advantageous, but we know that we have to go in other conditions and we know that the goal we score forces them to play in another condition”.