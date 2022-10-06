“We would have liked to leave with the result in our favour”
2022-10-05
Motagua and Olimpia tied 0-0 in the first leg of the Concacaf League semifinals and this forces them to define everything next Tuesday at the same Chelato Uclés National Stadium.
After finishing the commitment, the Motagua coach, Hernán “La Tota” Medina, stepped out to give his own analysis of what the first 90 minutes were like.
“We have one more episode of 90 minutes to go, we knew that this game would be close and we tried everywhere to reach the rival goal. There was a time when Olimpia had its chances and it will be a series that is defined by details and we hope to be able to be fine to tip the balance for our side”.
From the point of view of the Argentine strategist, not having allowed them to score goals is a favorable income for the return duel.
“Now we have the chance to play as an “away” with a small advantage if you can say, our goal forces them to another situation, but we have to get them. We would have liked to leave with the result in our favor, but it was in the table and that speaks of the parity of the teams”.
But he made it clear that “Not advantageous, but we know that we have to go in other conditions and we know that the goal we score forces them to play in another condition”.
In what corresponds to the process of the meeting itself. “They are close cup matches that everyone wants to go to the other instance and one takes greater precautions than the other. The paths have been closed to us and we have to work to generate an opportunity and be able to score. One must be cautious, there are teams that close more than others, today was open and with moments for us and Olimpia”.
In addition, he did not hide the positivism generated by the weapons he has to face the duel again next Tuesday.
“If we are optimistic we will think that we are going to score a goal, we force the rival to score two more. Playing away with most of their fans will be a disadvantage, but those are the things that this cup has”.
On the control and possession of the ball in the match. “In the first half we were able to manage the ball because we had the pitch up front to make decisions and we missed the last pass to be in goal. In the second we modified the system to close spaces and if Olimpia left spaces and it was difficult for us to catch the ball. They had it, but without doing damage”.
The substitution of Roberto Moreira explained it very directly: “There are things that one sees as a coach during the week, manages the moments and I have a team that all commit themselves to the same cause. Roberto we know the potential that he has, the scorer that he is and today we did not decide for Eddie and Chino”.