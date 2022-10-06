World

War in Ukraine: Putin promises to “stabilize” the regions annexed to Russia

Mr Putin said he would “calmly develop” the annexed territories

The situation in the four Ukrainian regions annexed to Russia will be stabilized, Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday.

The Russian president announced the annexation of Lugansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson last week after the holding of referendums in those regions that were not recognized by the international community.

Putin’s remarks came as Ukraine announced it had regained control of towns in Lugansk and Kherson.

Ukrainian troops control parts of the other two regions and have made recent gains in Donetsk.

