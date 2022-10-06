VIDEO | In a bikini, Paty Manterola conquered TV at the age of 23 in “Acapulco, Cuerpo y Alma”

She was known to belong to Garibaldi, being one of the most outstanding members of that group that emerged at the end of the 80s. Paty Manterola, as a young woman full of talent and beautydid not take long to emigrate to other projects and left the pop group in 1994. A year later, he would enroll in a television project that would give him the leading role of the telenovela “Acapulco, body and soul”.

With the heartthrob Saúl Lisazo as partner and co-star of the story, Paty Manterola showed herself at 23 years old as one of the new figures of the show that, in addition to everything, had a greater physical presence. In this way, leading this melodrama led her to spend entire months filming in the port of Acapulco, where bikinis and swimsuits were her best ally to conquer an audience that fell in love with her.

Paty Manterola, beaches and bikinis

It was September 1995 and Paty Manterola premiered the soap opera “Acapulco, body and soul” under the production of José Alberto Castro, brother of Veronica Castro. 23 years old at the time, Paty had Saúl Lisazo as a loving co-star, in addition to the antagonistic performances of Guillermo García Cantú, Chantal Andere. Elsa Aguirre, Karla Álvarez and Cecilia Gabriela also performed there.

In this one, Manterola gives life to Lorena García and falls in love with David Montalvo. With a large number of scenes in the sea, the beach and many moments to enjoy the sun, Paty won over the public. With this she made it clear that despite having already spent 27 years from that moment, she is still practically as beautiful.

What is the soap opera about?

David Montalvo is a successful businessman who enjoys prestige and social brilliance, plus his gallantry allows him to have as many women as he wants. That success is both celebrated and envied, because although he enjoys an excellent relationship with his stepmother Elena and her sister Cinthia, he has not been able to relate to Marcelo, Elena’s son and her first husband.

Marcelo envies and hates David and little by little puts together the plan to take everything away from his stepbrother, Marcelo meets Lorena in Zihuatanejo, a fish seller who courted until she fell in love with him, posing as his brother David. A few months later, they get married and it is then that Marcelo causes an accident on the plane where David is traveling.

Marcelo confesses the truth to Lorena, forcing her to be his accomplice, because what Marcelo wants is for Lorena to present herself as David’s widow to inherit all his fortune and soon marry him. David manages to survive and returns but he has partial amnesia so he thinks he forgot about his relationship with Lorena. Little by little he discovers everything and at the same time falls in love with what he claims to be his wife, Lorena.

