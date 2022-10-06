Verónica Castro and her response to the delicate accusations that tarnish her image

The resurgence of Veronica Castro in the media and social networks in recent weeks has gone downhill since a program on YouTube revealed his alleged inappropriate conversations with minors, accusations for which some of his critics even predict the end of his artistic career.

Verónica Castro has stayed away from the forums and the media for several years, but at the end of September she gave a series of interviews as a result of her recent film ‘When I am young’. (Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images).

On October 3, the hosts of the program Shocked —which airs on YouTube—revealed a series of conversations of the actress with a group of admirers called The ghosts of Veronica Castro, that brought together girls from 11 years old to young people of 18. The group would have emerged during the days of confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic and the virtual meetings were held via zoom.

“According to what we know, suddenly certain people or certain girls began to receive the response from the famous Verónica Castro. That’s how it all started, then came the fact that she told them to make a group to get to know each other,” said the drivers.

The virtual meetings, according to what was exposed by the youtuber Jorge Carbajal and the content creator “El Filip”, would have lasted up to five hours and occurred at dawn, and far from any adult supervision, the minors and the singer would have talked about topics that ranged from contracts, the relationship with other celebrities, the world of entertainment and even masturbation. Raised photos would also have been shared.

Some, in addition, would have received an invitation to meet Verónica in person at her home in Acapulco in April 2021. It is unknown if the meeting took place because Neither Carbajal nor “El Filip” showed evidence of this, just a couple of screenshots of the alleged video calls and although they assured that there is a person with all this evidence, it will only be shown if whoever owns it decides or it is required.

Veronica Castro during the 1st Annual Spanish Emmy Awards in 2019 (Photo: Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage).

The first actress’s response to a close enemy?

Even with her long artistic career, la Chaparrita (as some call her) has been away from the stage for some time. But it was she herself who recently spoke about her past, both professional and personal, in front of Pati Chapoy in windowingabout the relationships with the parents of his children Cristian and Michel, the treatment received from Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, and his career.

As frank as it can be on television, the interviews with Chapoy showed a more human and sensitive side of the interpreter of Macumba, enough to hibernate again from the artistic hustle and bustle. But her recent accusations of harassment against minors have reawakened her to defend herself against her.

Without delving into the alleged revelations of Carbajal and “El Filip”, Castro lamented that the pair of influencers dedicate themselves “to destroying the whole world for a payment from you know who. Poor people, having to bring home sour bread to be able to eat”.

And although neither the drivers nor the actress herself mentioned the alleged source, some fans of the actress point to Yolanda Andrade as the main suspect, and have warned that she could be the cause of something bad happening to Verónica.

But why Yolanda Andrade?

Yolanda Andradehost of the program Montse & Joeinsists on talking about the alleged sentimental relationship he had with the actressdespite the fact that Verónica Castro has asked him more than once to leave her alone.

In accordance with The universalVeronica and Yolanda met in 2000 and three years later they began a romance while they were on the show Big Brother VIP 2. The alleged relationship gained notoriety again this year when Andrade’s social media accounts published photos of both in a more than friendly plan.

“We live many very important moments and it would be a shame if I started to explain and recount moments because it will be worse for her”, he said at the time, implying that there would be more. Even the actresses would have married symbolically, according to what Andrade said.

Questioned this time about the accusations against the actress, Andrade supported the youtubers by saying that “I think that if the source is Productora 69, by Jorge Carbajal and Filip, it is a very good source.”

To deepen her response, she also said that during the time that she and the driver of bad night no Supposedly they were a couple, they never saw any strange behavior, but they are aware that talking to minors is delicate. “The stage of childhood is very short and it is very delicate for children to have communication with adults, especially when it is not a constructive talk… I think it is not correct if the parents do not know it.” Wow, another indirect endorsement of what was stated by Shocked.

They question Veronica’s mental health

If the scandal had not been enough, the magazine TVNotes published that the protagonist of Rich people cry too has deteriorated mental health as a result of the death of his mother in 2020 and that he has distanced himself from his family, “because he thinks they want to rob him.”

“With 30 years of friendship I have seen how she handles herself, how she manipulates, how she distorts, and that with the passage of time she is more alone than ever, that she is the one who keeps everyone away, because she thinks that they want to rob her, that they want her things. Today I have seen her at her worst moment of loneliness, of depression. She has always hurt people, I love her and that is why I want her to realize that she has not been a good person, “they published referring to an alleged acquaintance of the actress who gave the interview.

This same “source” also spoke about the little or no relationship that the presenter has with Michelle and Cristian and the differences with her sister Betty.

At the beginning of last August, Cristian Castro also said that he was concerned about his mother’s health because the actress is away from the media and, according to him, she can “hurt herself”, so he was thinking of asking her to return to acting or music.

“Life goes by super fast, I tell my mom, and I ask her please, that we be together, I want to be with her living together again. I’m offering my aunt and my mom that we get together again in the same house, and I hope he likes it. I tell them ‘I’ll give you my house, I don’t know, wherever you want, choose a house.’ he said in an interview with an Argentine media.

For now, Veronica has preferred to go back to storage. It remains to be seen if the person who has the alleged evidence against her hands them over to a possible judicial process or it will be the same actress who will take back control of what can or cannot be said about her.

