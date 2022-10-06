UEFA champions league. Group HHalf time

In the midst of so many stars and around so much talent, it was the goalkeepers, the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint Germainand the Greek Odysseas Vlachodimosof benficathose who monopolized the attention of a duel of the Champions League with alternatives that anyone could win at times and that ended in a 1-1 draw, to the liking of both.

It was the transalpine international who met the good chances of the Portuguese representative. Especially in the first part and in the final stretch of the match. responded to the challenge Vlachodimoswith less impact than his colleague but opportune at the right time.

Far from feeling the impact of the visit of the PSGthe benfica without complexes approached the duel for the leadership of the Group H. Portuguese and French had carried out their respective commitments in the previous days and at stake was half a ticket for the round of 16 for the winner.

That is why the team of roger schmidt and it went well at first. She had to be seen Gianluigi Donnarumma who supported the French champion in many moments of the first part. In the keys.

He stepped out on an initial occasion of Goncalo Ramos which stopped in two stages. and another after david neresby hand changed.

But when the local team was better, he took the talent out of his hat PSG. The magic triangle went into action. Messi started a playfound a Kylian Mbappé and this one to Neymar, who returned the Argentine. From the front, Messi executed a soft shot, placed, impossible for Vlachodimos.

He did not decline despite the setback benficawho was able to draw by Anthony Silva in 37. Again Donnarumma prevented the goal.

The equalizer came in the least expected way and when the paris st germain he had slowed down the local momentum and was beginning to control the pace. He went to four of the intermission with a center to the area of ​​the Argentine Enzo Fernandez from the left you were looking for Goncalo Ramos but the ball hit the defender’s chest Daniel Pereira that the ball was introduced in his own door.

With more conviction he faced the paris st germain the second part. Neymar he came into play more and his team noticed. The main threat was the Brazilian who caused anguish in the local team, now protected by his goalkeeper.

Vlachodimos saved a low shot from Achraf and the rejection of Neymar, which later hit the stick. After, Neymar He got close to the goal again. The ball was repelled by the crossbar.

The benfica suffered and tried to survive with a certain order while the paris st germain accelerated.

He had his chance benficain the final stretch, in a good deed of Rafael Silva who ran into, again, with Donnarumma shortly before heading into the final stretch to assume as positive the equalizer that keeps the Portuguese and French teams at the same level in the table, who will compete for first place in the coming days.

