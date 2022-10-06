Tribute to Le Mans with a farewell flavor

After some time of absence Ford brought back its legendary Ford GT in 2016, not only to bring out a new version to compete among the best supercars of the moment, but also to win Le Mans again on the 50th anniversary of its first victory. in the famous edition of Le Mans 66 that was recently made into a movie. Y he conquered it again, 50 years later, obtaining victory in the LMGTE Pro category.

Now the American firm wants to remember those two moments of glory within its great history in competition with which it presents itself as the latest special edition of the current Ford GT. A Ford GT LM Edition that once again bets on exclusivity.

Fordcar and driver

Only 20 copies

And it is that this new and definitive variant will arrive with a total of 20 units, the last 20 of the current generation of the American supercar that stand out for a carbon fiber body lacquered in Liquid Silver paint with touches of red and blue in homage to the Ford GT nº 68 that won Le Mans in the 2016 edition. In fact, the carbon fiber can be tinted red or blue to emphasize the aerodynamics of the model, including the front splitter, the side and door sills, the grille, the mirrors or the rear diffuser, accompanying fiber wheels. 20-inch carbon gloss, titanium nuts and black-lacquered Brembo brake calipers. Another exclusive detail of this version is its 3D printed titanium double exhaust that presents a cyclonic design inside the tips to enhance the sound of the V6 EcoBoost biturbo with 660 CV of power.

Fordcar and driver

Also in the interior we find that commitment to the colors blue and red in certain details, accompanying carbon fiber seats lined in Alcantara with the driver’s seat in red or blue to match the rest of the details and an Ebony finish to the passenger seat with stitching in the color of the driver’s seat. The dashboard is covered in Ebony leather and Alcantaralike the roof, while here there are also carbon fiber elements in a matt finish.

The icing on the cake is the badge on the instrument panel, 3D printed using a unique bespoke alloy from the remains of the engine crankshaft from the third-placed 2016 Ford GT (#69)..

Fordcar and driver

The last of the saga

“With innovative materials, design and engineering, the Ford GT is unlike any other mass-produced supercar,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “As we close this chapter on the Ford GT road car, the GT LM Edition gave us the opportunity to inject even more of the heart and soul of this champion model, honoring our victory at Le Mans in 2016.”

This Ford GT LM Edition 2022 will begin its deliveries with the first units this Autumn to finish production at the end of the year. It will be the latest in Ford’s great collection of special editions for this model that includes the Daytona ’66 Ford GT Heritage Edition, Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition, Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition, Ford GT Holman Moody Heritage Edition , or the famous Ford GT Gulf Heritage Edition among many others.

Fordcar and driver