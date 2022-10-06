This is the strange NICKNAME that King Charles III gave Meghan Markle as a symbol of respect

The nickname of king charles iii for her daughter in law Meghan Markle shows how much respect ever had for her. Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals in her book “The New Royals” that the new British monarch had a very particular nickname for the wife of the prince harrywhich was not put on for ridicule but quite the opposite, to highlight one of the most important characteristics of his personality.

The son of the deceased Queen isabel II called the Duchess of Sussex “tungsten”, which is a steel gray hard metal and has the highest melting point of all metallic elements. “Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law ‘Tungsten’ because of his toughness and toughness,” Nicholl writes.

Nicholl explains that the nickname of Markle was apparently born, the American showed resistance during her appearance with Prince Harry in 2018 at the Royal Foundation Forum.

“It was, according to an attendee, the moment that William and Kate, who was pregnant, realized they needed to get better. The Cambridges, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, had already signaled their intention to be more than ‘ornamental royalty’ and, together with Harry, achieved great success with their Heads Together mental health campaign,” he detailed.

“But Meghan was the breakout star. She was polished, passionate and funny, using all of her honed television skills to make her case. That was an awakening moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable,” a source told her.

King Charles III would ask for the divorce of Harry and Meghan

While Charles III, 73, may have used the term as a form of respect four years ago, it’s unclear if he still calls Markle, 41, “tungsten” after she and Harry, 38, quit. their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, where they live with their two children: Archie and Lilibet.

In fact, it seems that the relationship is worse than ever, because according to reports in the British media, there is a possibility that the king will ask his son to divorce Meghan if he wants to return to being part of the royal family, with the duties and responsibilities that this entails.

Otherwise, they would be in a kind of “exile” from the British crown, without the economic resources that they could be given from the throne and would continue their lives in the United States, despite the fact that according to experts, the couple does not get as much money as the most Hollywood rich.