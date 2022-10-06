Entertainment

This is the strange NICKNAME that King Charles III gave Meghan Markle as a symbol of respect

The nickname of king charles iii for her daughter in law Meghan Markle shows how much respect ever had for her. Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals in her book “The New Royals” that the new British monarch had a very particular nickname for the wife of the prince harrywhich was not put on for ridicule but quite the opposite, to highlight one of the most important characteristics of his personality.

The son of the deceased Queen isabel II called the Duchess of Sussex “tungsten”, which is a steel gray hard metal and has the highest melting point of all metallic elements. “Charles reportedly nicknamed his future daughter-in-law ‘Tungsten’ because of his toughness and toughness,” Nicholl writes.

