This is the PRISON in Miami where Pablo Lyle will be PRISONER after hearing his sentence

After having a trial in which his wife Ana Araujo was present, it was revealed that the actor paul lyle was found guilty of having committed involuntary manslaughter after hitting an older adult. Due to the above, it is known that the actor will be prisoner several years within jail of Miami after know its judgment.

It was in 2019 when this altercation took place in which the actor was present paul lyle and a man named Juan Ricardo Hernández; After having a fight, Ricardo Fernández died after spending a few days in the hospital. Because of this, the Mexican actor was under house arrest.

Next October 26 will be the day that paul lyle receive your judgment which must be fulfilled in jail in the city of Miami. This prison is known as the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade; It is one of the minimum security prisons located in this city.

In Miamiis jail it is considered as minimum security, however, it has an area dedicated to the most dangerous inmates. This is the prison in paul lyle will be prisoner after know its judgment; Being of minimum security, it is divided into nine floors depending on the level of the crime that has been committed; the capacities for one thousand 300 people.

It has been considered that this prison is Miami It has the same level as other minimum security prisons in Mexico, such as Santa Martha Acatitla and the Reclusorio Norte; The difference with this Florida prison is that it has several benefits for the inmates who are serving here judgment and what you will benefit from paul lyle.

How many years in jail could they give Pablo Lyle?

After revealing himself as guilty of having committed involuntary manslaughterthe actor paul lyle is waiting for the judge to rule judgment in which the time that will have to spend in the jail of Miami.

paul lyle could happen could face a judgment from 9 to 15 years in prison, however, the judge handling the case is expected to lower the sentence from 5 to 7 years, where in the first instance the actor must spend time in the county jail and then serve the sentence of completely in a prison Miami.