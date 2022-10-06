Entertainment

This is the PRISON in Miami where Pablo Lyle will be PRISONER after hearing his sentence

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read

After having a trial in which his wife Ana Araujo was present, it was revealed that the actor paul lyle was found guilty of having committed involuntary manslaughter after hitting an older adult. Due to the above, it is known that the actor will be prisoner several years within jail of Miami after know its judgment.

It was in 2019 when this altercation took place in which the actor was present paul lyle and a man named Juan Ricardo Hernández; After having a fight, Ricardo Fernández died after spending a few days in the hospital. Because of this, the Mexican actor was under house arrest.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

She couldn’t stand Victoria Ruffo, love betrayed her and ended up falling into the abyss

2 weeks ago

The truth is revealed, Fernando Colunga supported Adela Noriega for a powerful reason

1 week ago

Kendall Jenner, “calm” when showing her nipples in a parade

1 week ago

The car that made Paul Stanley from “Kiss” filthy richer

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button