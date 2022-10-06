Entertainment

This is how Humberto Zurita CONFIRMED his COURTSHIP with Stephanie Salas

After weeks of rumors and even a leak from Sylvia Pasquel, actor Humberto Zurita confirmed his relationship with Stephanie Salas in a radio interview for Maxine Woodside, although he refused to give more details about how his romance with Luis Miguel’s ex began. or if he already lives with the Pinal dynasty.

The relationship with the mother of Michelle Salas would be the first of the producer after becoming a widower due to the death of his wife Christian Bach at the beginning of 2019. The Argentine nationalized Mexican was married to Zurita since 1986 and they had two children, Sebastián and Emiliano.

