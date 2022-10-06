This is how Humberto Zurita CONFIRMED his COURTSHIP with Stephanie Salas

After weeks of rumors and even a leak from Sylvia Pasquel, actor Humberto Zurita confirmed his relationship with Stephanie Salas in a radio interview for Maxine Woodside, although he refused to give more details about how his romance with Luis Miguel’s ex began. or if he already lives with the Pinal dynasty.

The relationship with the mother of Michelle Salas would be the first of the producer after becoming a widower due to the death of his wife Christian Bach at the beginning of 2019. The Argentine nationalized Mexican was married to Zurita since 1986 and they had two children, Sebastián and Emiliano.

However, after the death of the actress at the age of 59 due to respiratory arrest, the actor had remained without a partner, as he took time to heal and continue with personal projects, as well as to stay close to his children and support them in their budding careers.

But now, almost three years after that painful loss, the actor has given himself another chance at love with Salas, 52, and despite being part of one of the most famous families in Mexico, he has maintained his love life. as private as possible, although rumors and confessions about her relationship with Luis Miguel continue to surface, especially after the bioseries of the Sun on Netflix.

Zurita confirms relationship with Stephanie Salas

It was through an interview with Maxine Woodside that Zurita confirmed that she is dating Salas romantically, after the leak of Sylvia Pasquel.

“You ask me what’s up with Stephanie Salas and the only thing I’m going to tell you is: I love her, period. okay? Clever. The rest you write what you want and say what you want, “confessed the actor.

PHOTO: IG @stephaniesalasoficial

Photos of Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas were recently published in an airport after a romantic trip, which confirmed that the singer conquered the actor and now they are in a relationship. To accentuate what was said, Silvia Pasquel, Stephanie’s mother, confirmed the romance between her daughter and the man 16 years older than her, commenting that she is happy that her offspring lives with a man with the characteristics of Zurita.

Humberto Zurita found comfort in the arms of Stephanie Salas after the death of his ex-wife, actress Christian Bach, who was his partner for several years but, as there is no age for love, it seems that the experienced members of the show business opted for their romance and they are more than serious.