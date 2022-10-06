‘They will want to get to know Casas Grandes with this film’

New Big Houses.— The first actor Alejandro Tommasi went out of his way to praise the magical town of Casas Grandes, narrating the pleasant experience he had on his journey to this land and his surprise at finding a place that preserves its history in its facades and its streets, as well like the mysticism required by the horror film “Manos Brujas”, in which he began his performances.

“When people see the film, they will want to know Casas Grandes, because it has that atmosphere of mystery and charm, in addition to the fact that the story keeps you trapped: that was what I liked about this project and why I accepted it when I read Roberto Cué’s script while I was in Mexico City”, indicated the 65-year-old actor who has been an actor for 45 years, one of the most consolidated in Mexico.

Interviewed exclusively for El Diario, Alejandro Tommasi recounted several of his anecdotes as an actor and his experience in this new production, clarifying that this was his first visit to Casas Grandes, but he had nothing but praise when describing his experience of being here, in a place that is named as one of the three magical towns in the state of Chihuahua.

His character in “Manos Brujas”, Father Ubaldini, is a priest who goes out of the conventional regarding the strict rules of religion, clarifying that there will be no exorcisms in his role, but that his character will be of great importance for the development of this story.

Tommasi recounted as his first anecdote the circumstances that brought him to Casas Grandes, since he already had a project for a film that was going to take place in the Sierra Tarahumara, but although he thought he would be a priest, a missionary or something like that, they made it clear to him that he would play to one of the characters of the Rarámuri ethnic group, which he frankly rejected because of his features, which would detract from the total credibility of the film and his own interpretation.

After rejecting that role, he said that he could not review Roberto Cué’s script for the movie “Manos Brujas”, because he traveled to New York and on his return to Mexico City to continue working on the play “La Dama de Negro”, which has been on stage for 29 years and in which Tomassi has worked for the last 25, realized that he had Covid-19 and had to rest because “he felt very bad.”

As the film is being filmed very quickly as it already has all the scenery it requires in the natural landscapes offered by Casas Grandes, Tommasi finishes his performance this week and returns to Mexico City to rejoin the play that has been going on for more 3,500 performances on stage.

The first actor, who was presented yesterday at a press conference along with some of his companions in the cast of “Manos Brujas”, hopes that this film will soon reach theaters, because unlike other projects he has seen, in Casas Grandes is preparing the production very quickly, confessing that within his career, he has another 10 films that are still saved, the oldest being one called “The Mystery of the Island of the Dolls”, filmed six years ago in another magical town. : Huachinango, Puebla, but that has not yet reached the screens.