They reveal that the Today program will go off the air

‘Hoy día’ goes off the air on November 19, according to information from the program hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain.

Telemundo’s decision was due to internal conflicts.

So far, none of the drivers has spoken about the program’s departure from the air.

The morning show, hosted by the famous and well-known presenter Adamari Lopez, ‘Today‘, will go off the air on November 19, because according to the program ‘Gossip not like‘ Hosted by Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani, Telemundo’s television space has “its days numbered”.

“The program ‘Today’ ends on November 18, that very poor program, which should never have existed, is over. After the World Cup, (the space) is taken over by other executives and another administration and they take out this program”, revealed the host Javier Ceriani, in the program today, October 4.

According to the entertainment program, Telemundo clamped down on internal problems within the ‘Today’ administration.

“So many complaints that we made regarding how ‘Hoy día’ was handled that Telemundo He decided to set up a Human Resources department just to receive the complaints from the ‘Today’ program that we came denouncing with Patsy Loris and Sabrina Zambrano. All the program’s staff have come together to complain and Telemundo is taking action,” added Ceriani.

At the moment none of the presenters such as the Mexican Nacho Lozano or the actress Adamari López have declared for this closure of transmissions, nor has the company given an official confirmation in this regard.