These are the minutes of daily exercise that your child has to do to improve his intelligence

The study ActiveBrainsled by the University of Granada (UGR), has analyzed the effect of a five-month aerobic and strength training program, three times a week, in overweight or obese children, concluding that schoolchildren who exercise tend to improve “their intelligence remarkably and also their cognitive flexibility and academic performance«.

As reported by the UGR in a note this Thursday, the study led by researchers from the Department of Physical and Sports Education, in collaboration with Psychology researchers from the same university and national and international external collaborators, is published this week in the scientific journal ‘JAMA Network Open’.

It has shown that in a stage of growth and cognitive and brain development such as childhood, physical exercise practiced regularly for almost half a year improves intelligence at a general level, and especially crystallized intelligence, which is “associated with vocabulary knowledge and knowledge acquired throughout life in the school context and outside of it.

In addition, the exercise program also significantly improved cognitive flexibility, which is a person’s mental ability to adapt to changing tasks or rules, hold multiple concepts simultaneously, and switch attention between different tasks and rules.

It is important to note that the exercise program also improved overall academic performance, especially mathematics and problem solving, the most enhanced abilities, as indicated by the UGR.

«From here comes a very important message for mothers and fathers: if their children do not have a good academic performance, don’t punish them by not going out to play or do physical exercise, or remove them from an extra-curricular sports activity, but just the opposite«, pointed out the professor at the UGR and researcher responsible for the study, Francisco Ortega.

high intensity physical activity



«We must try to guarantee a minimum of daily physical exercise, ideally 60 minutes a day of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity, including at least three days a week of high-intensity physical activity and that which stimulates muscle and bone strengthening as recommended by the World Health Organization«, says the UGR professor, who participated in 2020 in the preparation of the physical activity recommendations of this international organization.

It is important to understand that overweight and obesity are a health problem of the first order in the developed and developing world, being especially worrying in Spain, one of the countries that leads the ranking of overweight/obesity in Europe where 1 out of 3 children have this condition. Obesity has negative effects on health at a general level and more recently it has been observed that it also has a cognitive and cerebral level.

“This study has important implications for this population exposed to greater risks,” said the professor of the Department of Physical and Sports Education at the University of Granada, José Mora, since “this study shows that physical exercise is an effective tool to counteract the negative effects of obesity at the cognitive and academic levels.

The average intensity of the session should be around 70% of the children’s maximum heart rate

Finally, the UGR researchers point out that the type of physical exercise performed in this study is transferable to related to school. It was based on group games, without advanced equipment, which involved running on an outdoor track and strength work with one’s own body weight and with partners.

All this was done at a relatively high intensity, with the average intensity of the entire session being around 70% of the maximum heart rate of the children, who trained an average of 3 sessions per week of 90 minutes eachwhat they would add 4.5 hours per week.

«If we managed to increase the number of hours of physical education to 1 hour a day, that is, five hours a week, as is already done in other European countries and is being demanded in Spain, we could improve the physical and mental health of schoolchildren, and as this study shows, their intelligence, cognitive and academic performance«, Francisco Ortega has concluded.

The results of this research have been recently presented by the UGR professor at the European Congress of Sports Sciencethe most important congress of Sports Sciences in Europe, which is held in Seville.