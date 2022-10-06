The video of Lionel Messi’s great goal against Benfica, for the Champions League

Lionel Messi scored for Benfica for the first time in his career and celebrated after 21 minutes to put PSG ahead – Credits: @PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Benfica was one of the clubs that had the privilege of never having suffered a goal from Lionel Messi. But in the new confrontation with each other this Wednesday for the third date of group H of the Champions League the Argentine took just 21 minutes to put Paris Saint Germain (PSG) ahead 1-0 at the Da Luz stadium in Portugal in a duel of leaders because both won their first two games against Juventus and Israel’s Maccabi Haifa.

The ’10’ and captain of the Argentine team received the ball in three quarters of the field, he gave it to Kylian Mbappe and this to Neymar. Rosario ran at full speed forward and received the ball again at the door of the area from the Brazilian and turned the pass into an assist. Without giving the defender time to close the shot, he executed a left-footed shot to the far post that went over the German goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos.

The match ended 1-1 because a while later the host equalized thanks to a goal from Daniel Pereira against. At 80 minutes the coach Christophe Galtier replaced Messi by paul sarabia and the former Barcelona left with grimaces of pain due to an injury. Even as soon as he sat down on the bench, a collaborator gave him ice. This already alerted the Argentine fans and the DT of the selected Lionel Scallonialthough in principle there would be no seriousness in the annoyance.

This Wednesday was the second goal in the top European continental competition for the 35-year-old footballerwhich previously marked Maccabi Haifa. With his new conquest he reached 127 in total and reduced to 13 the difference that Cristiano Ronaldo leads him as top scorer (140 against 127). Taking into account that the Portuguese does not compete in this edition because Manchester United did not qualify, he has the great possibility of continuing to discount him in the next games.

With the annotation to the Israeli cast last day, the Argentine became the only player to score in 18 consecutive Champions Leaguefrom the 2004/05 edition to the current one. He also surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in the number of rival teams that suffered it with 39. With the goal against Benfica, which he had never scored against, he reached 40 opponents whom he celebrated at least one goal and the Portuguese stayed at 38, Karim Benzema at 34 and Raul in 33.

Lionel Messi scored his second goal in the 2022/23 Champions League and discounted Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-time leading scorer – Credits: @PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

With the parda, Benfica and PSG remain at the top of zone H with seven points and a goal difference of +3. Juventus, who defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-1 at home with two goals from adrien rabiot and another of Dusan Vlahovićwas third with three units. Dean David temporarily discounted for the visitor

