The unusual request for Erling Haaland to leave the Premier League

Erling Haland is the main star so far premier league. Eight games have been enough for the Norwegian to break some records and he is shaping up to break many more. Such is the point of his goalscoring dominance, that UK citizens themselves are ‘tired’ of it. For this reason, they launched a petition to the United Kingdom Parliament to remove the player from the competition.

Exceed the goal set

Initially, the applicants had set a goal of 100,000 signatures, but the issue got out of control. The petition is about to reach 2 million signatures. The reason why they want him out of the Premier is clear: because they consider him a robot. Although it is something that will happen to adults, it will remain as one of the most unusual moments of the year.

Haaland has 14 goals so far in the tournament and is the top scorer in the league, far surpassing Harry Kane (he has seven goals). In addition, he has three consecutive hat-tricks at home (Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United), a record in the Premier.

But the Norwegian’s lethal start is also transferred to the Champions League. In European competition he is the top scorer with five goals in three games. In his first 22 games in the competition, he has scored 28 goals, the fastest to reach that figure.