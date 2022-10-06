The unthinkable reason why Shakira refused to star in the movie “The Mask of Zorro”

When talking about Shakira, it is impossible to forget everything that is happening in her life today, with the separation of her partner and the scandals that this brought. Lately there isn’t a day that the singer hasn’t been featured in tabloids and online publications. But this time, to decompress the subject a bit, we will put on the table the time he was offered the leading role in the film “The mask of Zorro” with the Spanish actor Antonio Banderas.

Singer Shakira She showed that she is not afraid of challenges and is always willing to move forward and grow. For this reason several producers saw in her the possibility of interpreting her female character alongside Antonio Banderas, in the film The mask of Zorro and incidentally see her evolve into the actress she has inside.

The film, which later became a great success, was offered by the producers to Shakira to perform the leading role of Elena de la Vega. The singer preferred to reject the proposal since the role was in English and at that time she did not have a good level of English like the one she has now.

This film attracted attention for the history of the character who was an icon in the 60s and 70s, and for the actors who accompanied the cast at that time. Antonio Banderas he became the axis of the project and with him were Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anthony Hopkins and Stuart Wilson.

by refusing Shakira to be part of the cast, the character of Elena de la Vega fell to Catherine Zeta-Jones who knew how to play a magnificent role alongside Antonio Banderas in The mask of Zorro. As to Shakira After a long time, she opted for her role as an actress in the movie Zootopia where she lent her voice to Gazelle, a pop star.