the story of the Mexican actress to whom the drug trafficker gave her phone number and offered her protection

One of these peculiar encounters was revealed in the series you always queens, Netflix production that follows the lives of celebrities such as Laura Zapata, Sylvia Pasquel, Lorena Herrera and Lucia Mendez.

Throughout his life, Pablo Escobar came to meet several movie stars, world-renowned singers and elite athletes.

During the first chapter of the series, the actress Lucía Méndez recalled the day she met Pablo Escobar at a concert in Medellínwho at the time was considered the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world.

“That happens to anyone, you never know who is going to hire you. My mom tells me: ‘you’re going to kill me’. And I, ‘why?’” To which Lucía’s mother would have added: “Do you know who is sitting in front of you? Pablo Escobar”, said the Mexican artist.

Lucía Méndez also revealed that seeing the head of the Medellín Cartel terrified her; nevertheless, He decided to continue with his show to demonstrate his professionalism.

“This was when he was at his time, when he was Pablosmo Escobar, petrified. I think it’s one of the times I’ve been scared the most. We went into the dressing room, my white mother, I had already changed, we were already leaving and: ‘Mr. Pablo Escobar wants to greet you,'” he continued narrating.

Finally, the Mexican actress and singer confessed that Pablo Escobar offered him protection by giving him his phone number in case he had any problems.

“A shock of adrenaline so strong, so impressive, I was speechless. I swear he said this: ‘The day you want, someone bothers you, does something to you or your family, I only ask you to dial this phone and you will have a friend in me, “he concluded.

Nevertheless, This is not the first time that Lucía Méndez has spoken about her encounter with Pablo Escobar, since in 2020 he mentioned the subject without giving names.

“Sometime in Medellín, it was logical, there were many drug traffickers there. I sang for a private and it was like very strange. Well, I don’t know, but that day I think there were drug traffickers or something because it was very strange, “she revealed during an interview.