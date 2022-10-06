The star that Irina Baeva would not stand for wanting to steal from Gabriel Soto

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 05, 2022 7:38 p.m.

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

The rumors have been growing more and more and there would have been a star who would have wanted to separate them at all costs.

Actress Eva Cedeno

Baeva, Cedeño and Soto in ‘Divided Love’

It all happened in the telenovela ‘Amor Divided’, where Soto and Baeva played a fictional couple and Cedeño entered a love triangle. Baeva’s character simply could not with jealousy and it remains to be seen if something of that plot is reflected in real life.