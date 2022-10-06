Entertainment

The song that Eduardo Capetillo hates for exposing it to the world for what it is

Edward Capetillo
Edward Capetillo

If you ask any fan of the world of entertainment and Mexican entertainment for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Eduardo Capetillo. The singer and actor surely left several breathless but now he would have been exposed for what he is.

Capetillo’s name, to this day, is linked to the name of his partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship, but before that, there was someone else.

This woman was more than in love with Eduardo but it broke her heart when he did his worst to her and she didn’t keep quiet.

And exposed him in a song

The woman is Mariana Garza, a former member of Timbiriche and Capetillo’s ex-girlfriend, who exposed all her pain with the singer in the song “Besos deash”, pointing to Capetillo as unfaithful and Garza confirmed it:

“It arose from a personal story, it arose when we were making Vaselina and my boyfriend was Eduardo and well, the story is true. When I saw it with my friends, I told Fernando Riba, who rests in peace, and made Ash Kisses.”

