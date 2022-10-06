The song of Adolescent’s Orchestra about the pregnancy and death of a woman – Music and Books – Culture

Do you remember those salsa and cumbia songs that they play on birthdays? Or maybe at a family reunion or road trip. If so, you have most likely heard the Venezuelan band Adolescent’s Orchestra, one of the most internationally recognized groups.

The band founded by the musician and composer Porfi Baloa had several hits, such as “Anhelo”, “Memories” and above all “I have to go” the latter being quite controversial due to the meaning that used to be given to it.

Despite the fact that many of his songs were ideal to dedicate to a loved one, behind “I have to go” was the theory that the song It was a termination of pregnancy.

However, thanks to the TikTok user @historia_de_una_cancion, this theory was disproved.

The story of a forbidden love

“I have to go. And it’s not for me, my heart is with you. Thus begins one of the most famous verses of this song. It’s a party classic, because despite its lyrics, the piece’s salsa rhythm manages to liven up the atmosphere.

Now according to the TikTok user, this song really talks about a couple going through a lot of difficulties.

The story tells that a young woman, who comes from a wealthy family, falls in love with a man who, on the contrary, does not have much money. When the girl’s parents discover the affair, they decide to send her away and send her to Europe to separate from her boyfriend. The farewell of these lovers is what really tells the chorus.

“I have to go

And it’s not for me, my heart is with you

All the love of my entrails

From my chest and from my soul

One day I will be here again”

However, the story takes an unexpected turn. because nobody knew that the girl was pregnant, and that, when she was going to give birth, the delivery was complicated. So she must choose between her life or her son’s.

“Oh, it’s that the pain that was in her belly

A child was present

And in his letters he told me

That someone would lose their life

And sadly he wrote me like this”

In the end, the story tells us that the young woman decided to give her life for her son and that is when the second chorus enters saying “I have to go”, expressing that it is his time to die.

The story was also confirmed by Baloa himself, who composed the song.

In 2014, the Medellin newspaper ‘La Voz Salsa’ conducted an interview with him in which he explained that: “She becomes pregnant and in the park she tells her lover ‘I have to go, and it’s not because of you, my heart is with you’. She leaves for Europe and while there her pregnancy is complicated and in the midst of this difficulty she writes letters to her lover telling him that she has to choose between the baby and her life”.

