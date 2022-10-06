The Senate rejects the creation of a commission to investigate the accusation in the Chamber of Accounts

Santo Domingo, DR.

With 08 votes in favor and 16 against, the Senate of the Republic rejected the resolution that established the creation of a special commission to investigate the complaint about administrative situations and violations of laws in the Chamber of Accounts of the Dominican Republic.

According to the ruling party, who prevailed in the vote, the creation of the commission was not necessary because a possible political trial would be held in the Chamber of Deputies, in addition to the fact that the case is being known by the Public Ministry.

They also argued that when it comes to an elected official, such as the members of the Chamber of Accounts, what is appropriate is not the creation of a commission, but rather to carry out a political trial with the evidence provided.

They said that the Senate cannot create a commission to investigate them because it would be up to them to judge them and establishing the commission is inadmissible since it would make them both judge and party.

“Now there is a possible trial in the Chamber of Deputies, there is a complaint in the Public Ministry and are we going to create another trial here before having a formal accusation? So what is being sought tomorrow, if something happens in the Public Ministry, there is an accusation, if an accusation is made in the Chamber of Deputies, what are we going to do if we are judge and party”, explained Senator Franklin Romero.

The senator of the Fuerza del Pueblo party in the province of Pedernales and proponent of the initiative, Dionis Sánchez, He said that the commission should be created to investigate whether the accusations of harassment and administrative offenses are true or false, without prejudice.

“The truth is that refusing to create a commission here to investigate leaves a lot to say… What are they afraid of, what is the fear of creating a commission to investigate this, if they are afraid that investigate, it seems that they know very well what has happened,” Sánchez said.

Likewise, by supporting the investigation carried out by the Public Ministry, the senator of Puerto Plata, Ginnette Bournigal first accused the ladies who are part of the plenary session of the Chamber of Accounts of being responsible for airing the situation and not knowing how to resolve it within.

“The ones who first lost respect were the ladies who went to visit abroad and did not have the capacity to conciliate, and the mutes who were waiting for positions are also guilty, that is why I asked them to put their charges at the disposal of the Chamber of Deputies. Deputies and Congress,” Bournigal said.

For several weeks, the Public Ministry has been investigating an accusation against the president of the Chamber of Accounts, Janel Andrés Ramírez Sánchez for workplace harassment.

In this case there are about 11 people who will testify against Ramírez, seeking to prove the accusation of workplace harassment and make proposal of character personhe two lawyers from the institution’s Audit Department.