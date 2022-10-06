The Real Madrid player who became a goalkeeper because he was too lazy to run

Meet the goalkeeper who replaced Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid

The young man Andriy Lunin would be the starting goalkeeper real Madridwho faced the Shakhtar Donetsk on the Champions League, this Wednesday. With just six games with the merengue team, the 23-year-old Ukrainian had the hard task of replacing the injured Thibaut Courtoisa key piece in the ‘Orejona’ that the Meringues raised last season.

Considered one of the most promising goalkeepers in Europe, Lunin started out in football as a striker, but changed positions due to laziness in running on larger pitches.

“In futsal I did very well, I scored a lot of goals and I have several trophies for best player, top scorer and best assistant. But in Kharkivthe field was for football 7 and not for me,” he told the newspaper ACE.

After that, it was tested on the shaketarbut he went to the lower categories of Metalist Kharkov. Then he moved to Dnipro Dnipropetrovskthere he debuted professionally with only 17 years.

In 2017 he joined the Zorya Luhansk, where he became the undisputed starter. With performances that drew attention in the Europe League, was coveted by giants like the Liverpoolbut was hired by the real Madrid in mid-2018. The goalkeeper came to the club for the Brazilian Juni Calafathead of the new talent department.

Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid goalscorer Getty Images

Nevertheless, Luinin did not have a place in the first team and was loaned to Leganes the following season to gain more experience.

He was then loaned to Valladolid. However, the Ukrainian only played two games for the club chaired by Ronaldo. This angered the Real Madrid board, which broke the transfer contract and loaned the player to Oviedoin which he played 20 games.

The goalkeeper returned to the Bernabéu in 2020 and had to wait to have an opportunity. He played little and considered leaving the merengue team in 2022 to have more space, but he decided to stay after talking with the coach. Carlo Ancelotti. Another key factor in staying was that the player had recently become a father.

Lunin had a great performance with Ukraine on the U-20 World Cupbeing chosen the best goalkeeper in the competition, with only four goals conceded.

Since then he has been called up by the main team, but lost space with the coach Shevchenko, who chose to summon goalkeepers with a higher pace of play. After the departure of the technician and the arrival of Oleksandr Petrakovresumed his place in the selection in the last games of the Nations League.