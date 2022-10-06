‘The problems are from 20 years ago’

Midtime Editorial

Two World Cups as a starter and a third in the squad list, in addition to the label of the best mexican goalkeeper in historyendorse Jorge Campos in every way for opinion of the current situation of the National Teamwhich for many is not very encouraging in the face of Qatar World Cup 2022with the Tata Martino designated as responsible.

The Immortal spoke with David Faitelson about the tri panorama Less than two months before the World Cup. According to the former soccer player, everyone blames Gerardo Martino for Mexico’s problemsbut affirms that this is a “vicious circle” that has dragged on for many World Cup cycles due to not knowing how to work in the future and always being results-oriented.

“The easiest thing is to attack Martino, but the problem dates from 10, 15 or 20 years ago. We are badly formed, we think only of money and not of young people. A foreign coach comes and they want to blame him for everything we’ve done wrong. He never thinks about the future, he works under the urgency of today or the next game, “he assured the network ESPN.

Campos Navarrete gave a public vote of confidence to the Argentine strategist of the Tricolorwho will be in his second World Cup after doing it with Paraguay in 2010, with whom he reached the Quarterfinalsin addition to his experience in the Argentina National Team, one of our rivals in Qatar 2022.

“Tata has a lot of experience in World Cups, he was already with two national teams, he did very well and we are missing that little moment that allows us to go to the fifth game. With Paraguay he already did it a few years ago,” said the one who emerged from the Pumas.

Finally, the current TV Azteca analyst trusts that the national team will perform a “special” performance in the World Cup because, with his experience, he knows that “there is something in the atmosphere” that has helped Mexico to always get out of the Group Phase despite the rivals.

“The World Cup will be different, we can do something special, there are always things that wake you up as a player, there is magic in the atmosphere of the World Cup. Martino knows that, he already lived it and I think they can give us a surprise. The fundamental thing will be not to lose with Poland“.

