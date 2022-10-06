The National Hurricane Center initiates bulletins for the potential tropical cyclone 13

The National Hurricane Center (NHC, in English) this morning began the bulletins about the potential tropical cyclone 13, the disturbance known as Invest 91L and that has a high potential for cyclone development in the next two days.

In his first report on this low-pressure system, heThe meteorological agency indicated that it is possible that by tomorrow, Friday, this disturbance will become a tropical storm.

If successful, the future cyclone will be named Julia and would be the tenth tropical storm named this season.

In addition to this 13th potential cyclone, so far, the hurricane season has given way to 13 tropical systems, of which one remained as a potential cyclone (4), two only reached tropical depression and nine were named cyclones. Of the nine tropical storms, four reached hurricane strength and, of those, two reached intense hurricane strength (category 3 to 5 in the Saffir-Simpson wind scale).

Check more: What is a potential tropical cyclone and why is that term used?

“On the forecast track, the system is expected to move near the ABC Islands, the coast of northwestern Venezuela, and the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea and approach the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday,” the NHC projected.

At the time of this publication, this system was 150 miles east-southeast of Curaçao, so it poses no threat to Puerto Rico.

Its maximum sustained winds are 35 miles per hour, but it has not been named a tropical depression, because it does not yet have a defined center of circulation.

The terminology of “potential tropical cyclone” has been used since 2017 with the intention of issuing bulletins about a system that has not yet been developed, but may represent a threat to some territory.

In fact, the Colombian government issued a tropical storm warning that is in effect for the Colombia-Venezuela border as far west as Riohacha.

“Strengthening is forecast in the coming days. The system could become a tropical depression by tonight, and is forecast to become a tropical storm on Friday. The system is expected to become a hurricane on Sunday, when it approaches the Nicaraguan coast,” the meteorological agency anticipated.

“Interests in San Andrés, Providencia and the coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras should monitor the progress of the disturbance. Additional watches or warnings may be required later today or on Friday,” the bulletin added.