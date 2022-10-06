Technology

The Moon could have been created in a few hours, according to NASA

Photo of CodeList CodeList16 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Posted at 19:34 ET (23:34 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The Moon could have been created in a few hours, according to NASA playing



1:01

Posted at 20:58 ET (00:58 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

The intriguing image captured by the Webb and Hubble telescopes


0:51

Posted at 13:54 ET (17:54 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

This was the launch of the new NASA and SpaceX mission led by Nicole Mann


4:28

Posted at 23:11 ET (03:11 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Asteroid that killed the dinosaurs also caused a global tsunami


0:44

Posted at 21:01 ET (01:01 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Impressive image after the launch of NASA's Dart mission


0:50

Posted at 16:27 ET (20:27 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

A doll floating in space seeks to attract girls to science


1:01

Posted at 11:29 ET (15:29 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

After solar eclipse, India loses contact with satellite


1:16

Posted at 20:40 ET (00:40 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

October brings meteors, alienation of planets and more astronomical events


1:02

Posted at 15:41 ET (19:41 GMT) Friday, September 30, 2022

This is how zero gravity works on the Chinese Space Station


0:52

Posted at 14:36 ​​ET (18:36 GMT) Friday, September 30, 2022

NASA signs a space agreement with SpaceX


1:00

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList16 mins ago
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

China wants to start space cruises, but the price of travel is exorbitant

1 week ago

Do we have to turn off Bluetooth when we are not using it?

2 weeks ago

5 great reasons to buy AirPods Pro 2

2 weeks ago

Google will alert you if your personal information is leaked

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button