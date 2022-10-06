The incredible explanation of the referee to the Barcelona players for the controversial penalty against Inter
2022-10-05
The Barcelona was clearly harmed by the arbitration of the Slovenian Slavko Vincić in the defeat they suffered against Inter for the third date of the Champions League.
Xavi explodes after the defeat against Inter in the Champions League
The Italian team won by the minimum against a Barça that could have rescued at least the tie if it were not for the poor appearance of the referee and those in charge of the VAR by not sanctioning a penalty.
For the Barça players, Vincic he ‘ate’ the hand of Denzel Dumfries that would have derived the maximum sentence, without mentioning that he annulled a controversial both Pedri that tied the match with half an hour to go.
After finishing the meeting, Xavi Hernandez could not contain his anger and declared that it had been an ”injustice”, since the whistler took a point away from them and also did not collect the defender’s penalty Inter.
Now, according to the Sky Sports journalist, Guillem Balaguethe Barça footballers revealed to him that the referee and the VAR decided not to award the penalty because they had interpreted that the hand was Ansu Fati And not from dumfries.
The images leave no doubt that the Dutchman is the one who puts his arm in his attempt to cut a center, but for a referee and a video arbitration that did not favor the Barcelona in Italy.
The team of Xavi is bound to beat Inter next week at the Camp Nou to stay alive in the competition. In case of suffering another fall, the Blaugrana would be about to go to the Europa League for the second consecutive year.