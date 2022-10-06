The incredible explanation of the referee to the Barcelona players for the controversial penalty against Inter

2022-10-05

The Barcelona was clearly harmed by the arbitration of the Slovenian Slavko Vincić in the defeat they suffered against Inter for the third date of the Champions League.

Xavi explodes after the defeat against Inter in the Champions League

The Italian team won by the minimum against a Barça that could have rescued at least the tie if it were not for the poor appearance of the referee and those in charge of the VAR by not sanctioning a penalty.

For the Barça players, Vincic he ‘ate’ the hand of Denzel Dumfries that would have derived the maximum sentence, without mentioning that he annulled a controversial both Pedri that tied the match with half an hour to go.

After finishing the meeting, Xavi Hernandez could not contain his anger and declared that it had been an ”injustice”, since the whistler took a point away from them and also did not collect the defender’s penalty Inter.