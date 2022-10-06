In the last game of the 2022 MLB season, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urías achieved a record that had not been seen in the Major Leagues for 116 years. The Mexican pitcher, the one who contributed the most wins!

They closed the 2022 season with a flourish! Los Angeles Dodgers dominated all the Major Leagues from start to finish and in the last game of the regular season they achieved a mark that was not seen 116 years ago in the MLB. Julius Uriah, the pitcher who contributed the most victories.

If it’s about looking for a dominant team in MLB history, Chicago Cubs of the 1906 season takes a step forward in the majors. With 116 wins and 36 losses, the Cubs are tied with the 2001 Seattle Mariners (116 wins and 46 losses) as the two teams with the most wins in a Major League season.

In National League history, the Cubs’ 116 wins were followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 110 wins in 1909, but… Los Angeles Dodgers by Julio Urias and company in 2022! A historic mark came from the hand of the pitcher born in Mexico.

Julio Urías achieved the record of being the first Mexican pitcher in MLB history to lead his (national) League in terms of ERA finishing with 2.16 as an earned run percentage. There he did not end the great contribution of the left-handed pitcher, since he was the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher who recorded the most wins (17) in the 2022 season to reach a historic mark.

The Los Angeles Dodgers finished with 111 wins and 51 losses in the 2022 MLB season after beating the Colorado Rockies 6-1 on October 5, 2022, surpassing the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates and becoming the first National League team to win more than 110 games since the 1906 Chicago Cubs. Julius Uriah can boast that he contributed 17 wins to achieve a mark that was not seen 116 years ago in the Major Leagues.