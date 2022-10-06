the evidence that exposes their divorce and breaks the player’s heart

The rumors about the supposed divorce between the star of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, and the model Gisele Bündchen, are bigger every day; however, a test came out that could confirm that the separation of the couple is inevitable.

The portal Page Six posted pictures of the model Gisele Bundchen without the ring of his commitment to the legend of American football Tom Brady.

The photographs released by the aforementioned source showed a Giselewithout the luxurious jewel, which gave him Tom Brady on their wedding day; the images increase the rumors of the divorce.





read also

Victor Hugo Alvarado

Gisele Bündchen would be ready for trial

The return of Tom Brady to the NFL without the consent of his family would have caused the annoyance of the model Gisele Bundchen; who would be willing to divorce and would already have a legal group to represent her in court.

According to various reports, Bundchen He does not want to continue his relationship with the quarterback due to Brady’s return to the NFL, whom he has publicly asked to be “more present” with his children.

Likewise, there are rumors that for several weeks the couple has lived in a separate house due to the problems caused by Brady’s return to the NFL for the 2023 season.





read also

Daniel Ballesteros

Brady and Bündchen reveal the real reason the couple is going to divorce

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship of 13 years of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen is about to come to an end, since they have not been able to solve their marital problems and are now on the way to divorce.

One month ago Page Six revealed that the couple was going through a marital crisis that forced Gisele to travel to Costa Rica to detach himself from all the problems he’s had with Brady.

Since then, Gisele decided to return to Florida to take some time away from the Los Angeles quarterback. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the model chose to live in separate houses. Likewise, Tom Brady, 45, was disappointed when he saw that his wife did not attend his first games as he had in previous seasons.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen during a modal event Getty Images for The Met Museum/

At the moment, Brady and Bundchen They have not said anything about their future, but on Tuesday the news was released that the couple already has their respective lawyers to start their divorce proceedings.

“There is no going back now. They already have lawyers and they are analyzing what a division implies. Who gets what and what will be the finances, ”said a source for Page Six.

After making this news known, many followers of the couple have wondered: Why are they divorcing? Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen?





read also

Daniel Ballesteros

The reason Brady and Bündchen would divorce

According to several reports in USAthe reason for the separation of the couple was the return of Tom Brady to the NFL, after he announced in February that he would end his great legacy.

However, it is said that these rumors are not true and that the real reason that Brady and Bundchen get divorced is because the quarterback he did not consult with his wife about his return to the field, so when the former player of the New England Patriots declared that she would play again, the Brazilian model had no idea of ​​this event.