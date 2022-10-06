The Dodgers manager explained why he doubts Urías to open the first Postseason game

After another good performance by Julio Urías in MLB 2022, Dave Roberts, the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, explained why he doubts the Mexican pitcher to open the first postseason game.

The MLB Playoffs 2022 they put first gear with the Wild Card Round starting on Friday, October 7 and one of the first spectators to be on the lookout for is Los Angeles Dodgers. The Californian team will start the Postseason in the Divisional Series and Dave Roberts has a big question involving Julius Uriah.

With 111 wins, the Dodgers closed the regular season with a record for wins in team history and a mark that was not seen 116 years ago in the MLB. Urías, was one of the great responsible for these achievements as he was the pitcher with the most wins (17) and the best ERA of the Los Angeles team, but, Roberts did not confirm it to start the first game of the Postseason.

Julio Urías became the first pitcher born in Mexico who leads his league, in this case the National, in terms of earned run percentage with 2.16 and, after leaving without a decision in the loss of the Los Angeles Dodgers 2 – 5 against Colorado Rockies, Dave Roberts he surrendered to the level of the Mexican pitcher.

“Obviously I’m biased, but he has my vote. He has been an ace for us all year long,” Roberts said about Urías, but… The Dodgers manager was asked if he had defined who would be the starter for Game 1 of the National League Division Series (Tuesday, October 11, 2022) and doubted both July and Clayton Kershaw: the two main candidates.

Roberts explained why he doubts Urías to open the first game of the 2022 MLB Playoffs

“Just to give you a peek behind the curtain, it’s more about who we think is the best to potentially return after the regular break to Game 5 (Sunday, October 16, 2022). Therefore, it is not about an opponent. Certainly not talent driven. It’s how we feel, who’s in the best place to do it.” Dave Roberts said according to Jack Harris, from the Los Angeles Times portal, to question who will start the first game of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2022 MLB Playoffs.