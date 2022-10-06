The cardiologist from Alicante Francisco Sogorb, new academic of Medicine in the Valencian Community

Dr. Francisco Sogorb has entered the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Valencian Community (RAMCV) as a corresponding academic, in an official act that has been held in what has been his place of work for more than 40 years, the General University Hospital Dr. Balmis in Alicante. Sogorb He was the head of the Cardiology Service and is currently still linked to the hospital as an emeritus researcher of the Health and Biomedical Research Institute of Alicante (ISABIAL). Additionally, in 2017 she received the “Important” INFORMATION.

The President of the Royal Academy, Dr. Carmen Leal, The admission ceremony began and, afterwards, it was Dr. Juan Manuel Caturla, a full academician, who was in charge of making a presentation on the figure of the new academician and his outstanding career in the field of Science, Medicine in general and cardiology in particular. Sogorb has given the central conference of the act, titled “Energy and not energy”, in which he has toured the world of science to expose the mechanisms that facilitate biological energy that allows our life and, especially, in relation to the heart, as well as the role of the sun in human life.

After this, the general secretary, Juan Viña, has read the minutes, according to which “Dr. Francisco Sogorb Garri was elected Corresponding Academician in the Governing Board of the Royal Academy of Medicine of the Valencian Community held on March 30, 2022”, and has proceeded to the delivery of the diploma and medals to the new Corresponding Academician.

Present at the event, in addition to the president and general secretary of the Royal Academy, were its vice president, Dr. Rosa Ballester; the rector of the Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) of Elche, Juan José Ruiz; the rector of the University of Alicante (UA)Amparo Navarro; the manager of the Department of Health Alicante-General Hospital, Miguel Ángel Garcíaand the president of the Illustrious College of Physicians of Alicante, Hermann Schwarz.

Other authorities and academics of number and correspondent have attended, such as Antonio Gil-Olcina, honorary rector of the University of Alicante; Antonio Llombart, Honorary President of the Royal Academy; Cristóbal Zaragoza, academic of Number; Anastasio Montero, full member and the treasurer of the institution, Luis Franco, among others.

First Chief of Cardiology

Francisco Sogorb is from Alicante, studied at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Valencia and did the MIR at Hospital La Fe. After this stage, he returned to Alicante in 1976, with the aim of providing the General Hospital and the province of Alicante with the level of excellence of the Valencian capital.





In 1978 the Cardiology Section and was appointed head of it, which became a benchmark in the specialty. He got the appointment of head of the Cardiology Service in 1995, a position he held until his retirement in 2018. They were, therefore, 40 years linked to the heads of service and section, managing to position the Cardiology of this hospital among the best in Spain. In fact, it was a pioneering service in the areas of Hemodynamics, Interventional Cardiology, Arrhythmology, the Exploration Area and Clinical Cardiology.

“The strength of the group and the friendship between its members is what makes it possible to achieve success” Francisco Sogorb – Cardiologist. Member of the Royal Academy of Community Medicine

This national recognition is the fruit of what he usually calls a “family”, made up of the different professional profiles, medical staff, Nursing, TCAE, etc., “because the strength of the group and the friendship between its members is what makes it possible to achieve success”. In this sense, he is loved by all for his humane treatment. He reconciled this position of responsibility with teaching, as associate professor, first at the Faculty of Medicine of the UA and, later, at the UMH, and is the author of numerous national and international scientific articles and books.

Among other accolades,he Ministry of Health awarded him the Cross of the Civil Order of Health in 2003; in 2009 he was awarded the prize for the best career in science from Onda Cero; in 2013 he obtained the “Development of Healthcare Processes Award” at the IV Alicante Health Gala; in 2015, the Police Merit Cross with a White badge from the National Police Corps and in 2017 he won the “Important” award from INFORMATION.