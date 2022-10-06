World

“Suspicion that I had sexsomnia caused the investigation of my rape to fail”

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 7 minutes read

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott
Caption,

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott is sorry for what happened with her rape claim.

Jade McCrossen-Nethercott’s rape case was dismissed by the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) due to allegations that she had had an episode of a rare sleep condition called “sexsomnia”.

As a result, the CPS found that I was no longer going to be able to get a conviction.

But Jade questioned the decision and spent months reviewing the research

The CPS now admits it was wrong for not having taken the case to trial and apologized to her unreservedly.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 7 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Reveal images of the arrest of Flor Abigail Hay Urrutia in Mexico

5 days ago

Breaking news and news from Russia’s war in Ukraine on September 30

6 days ago

There was a time when there was zero electricity generation in Cuba › Cuba › Granma

7 days ago

Paradoxes of ‘Porky’, the fanatical mayor of Lima who wants to end Castillo

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button