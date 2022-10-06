Splendid gifts that Correa and Lindor offered to their fellow bat champions

New York. Luis Arráez received a Luis Vuitton suitcase as a gift from Carlos Correa. Jeff McNeil will get nothing less than a car from Francisco Lindor.

Winning the batting title on the last day of the season had its rewards.

Arráez was proclaimed the American League batting champion —with the lowest average of someone who has obtained that title since 1968. Meanwhile, Jeff McNeil received the honors in the National.

Aaron Judge was left without a Triple Crown. Arraez outscored him in batting average, .316 to .311, to win the Young Circuit title on Wednesday.

Judge rested on the final day of the regular season as the New York Yankees prepare for the playoffs.

McNeil had the best batting average in the majors at .326, a point ahead of Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets batter sat out until the eighth inning and had no turn at bat.

Puerto Rican Lindor does not remember why he promised him a car if he was crowned.

Tell me if I am correct, does Lindor owe a new car to new car Jeff McNeill? Freddie’s game finished, and he barely tied Jeff today with three hits. Jeff literally doesn’t need to play have an AB. pic.twitter.com/WuNLK4rZaP — Puerto Rican Baseball Fan (@TalkAboutMLB) October 5, 2022

“It’s rare for McNeil to get mad,” Lindor said. “And I just told him, ‘If you win the batting title I’ll give you a car.’ It was a while ago, but everyone wants to make sure he hasn’t forgotten it, they want to make sure he buys it for them. I’m going to do it. I did not specify which car it would be.”

McNeil commented, “Hopefully it’s something nice.”

Arraez’s average was the lowest for an AL batting champion since Carl Yastrzemski hit .301 with Boston in 1968. That was the last season before the mound was lowered.

Major League Baseball will ban defensive travel beginning next year, a move that would help hitters.

“I couldn’t sleep the night before, thinking that I could do this,” said Venezuelan Arráez. “It’s amazing. This was one of my goals. I am living now as in a dream. It’s an amazing thing for me because I worked hard for this.”

Luis Arraez leaves for a pinch runner. He gets an applause and tips his hat from him. Carlos Correa is first out of the dugout to greet him. pic.twitter.com/RB1fsbNjfc — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) October 5, 2022

Puerto Rican Correa gave the black Louis Vuitton suitcase to his partner Arráez to celebrate.

“He represents a great example for all of us,” Arráez said. “He is a leader and I adore him.”

In a season of wide disparity between the best and the worst, four teams finished with 100 wins, tying the record set in 2019: the Dodgers (111), Houston (106), Atlanta and the Mets (101 each).

The Yankees stayed at 99 wins, losing their last two games of the season.

The Dodgers’ win tally was the most in the National League since the Chicago Cubs went 116-36 in 1906.

Four teams suffered 100 losses or more, something that happened only for the fourth time. The previous ones were in 2002, 2019 and 2021.

Washington lost 107 games, Oakland 102, while Pittsburgh and Cincinnati each suffered 100 losses.

Judge hit 62 homers, an American League record, breaking the one set by Roger Maris in 1961. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber led the NL with 46.

The difference of 16 homers between first and second in the Major Leagues was the largest since 1932, when Jimmie Foxx had 17 more than Babe Ruth.

Judge and the Mets’ Pete Alonso tied for the major league leaders in RBIs, with 131.

Houston’s Justin Verlander finished with the best ERA in the American League at 1.75. He had already achieved it once, in 2011, with Detroit.

He is the second pitcher to lead the majors in this category at 39 years or older. Roger Clemens was the first, in 2005, when he was 42 years old.

Verlander also led the Junior Circuit in wins, with a record of 18-4.

The Mexican Julio Urías, of the Dodgers, led the National in ERA with 2.16.