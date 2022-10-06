“Sincerely when he speaks I don’t understand anything”

2022-10-05

The Liverpool defeated the Scottish Rangers (2-0) for the third day of the Champions League, a key match in group A where they are in second place with six points, only surpassed by the leader Naples who has nine.

The ‘Reds’ got the three points with an operation that did not finish convincing their followers and within those doubts, one of the main protagonists is Darwin Nunezwho cost 100 million euros and still has ‘problems’ to adapt to his new club.

Once the match was over, the Uruguayan striker spoke with the press and confessed what he is experiencing at Anfield, and perhaps his situation is explained there.

“Honestly, in the talks that he (Klopp) speaks, I don’t understand anything, then I ask my teammates to see what he says. But the game is very clear. He asks us to keep things simple, not to be afraid to play and to be confident. Already at the time of losing a ball, he wants us to be there and press. That is what he always asks for and he has clear things, ”he commented. Nunez.