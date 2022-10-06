Entertainment

She was the cruelest with Victoria Ruffo and now she does not fill her concerts or give away tickets

Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Victoria Ruffo
Victoria Ruffo

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a first-rate dramatic actress, especially since she has suffered unspeakably in her novels.

Obviously, in her real life she has also suffered from tragedies and scandals, but the soap operas have put her acting ability to the test and she has shown her most suffering side without a doubt.

More news from Ruffo:

HE CHEATED ON VICTORIA RUFFO AND NOW SHE IS EVEN AFRAID TO GO OUTSIDE WITH HER PARTNER

WHILE PABLO LYLE RECEIVED HIS PUNISHMENT, VICTORIA RUFFO WOULD HAVE PASSED THROUGH THE SAME ORDER

However, there was a time that if he suffered too much, that person has already touched the real karma, since nobody would love him anymore and they don’t even go to his concerts, even giving away tickets.

Paulina Rubio has paid

Paulina Rubio’s concert in Costa Rica

The singer, now unhappy, played Alma Villagrán in the novel ‘Pobre Niña Rica’ and made more than one mockery and evil to the character of Ruffo, the protagonist Consuelo Villagrán García-Mora. So it seems that although it is fiction, karma has hit Rubio.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList4 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Luis Enrique does not forgive Sylvia’s offenses and threatens to get her mother to disinherit her

2 days ago

DJ Luian to Zuleyka Rivera: “You are the best chef in the world”

1 week ago

Who is Ángela Álvarez, the 95-year-old Cuban grandmother nominated for a Latin Grammy for best new artist

4 hours ago

The truth about how much money Erika Buenfil receives on TikTok

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button