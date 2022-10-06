She was perfect for Sebastián Rulli, she was rejected and ended up losing what she loved most

Sebastian Rulli

When you think of Sebastián Rulli at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Angelique Boyer. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. In fact, there was a woman who couldn’t stay with him and then it went pretty bad.

This is Fabiola Guajardo

Rulli and Guajardo in ‘The rich also cry’

It all happened in the telenovela ‘The rich also cry’, where she played the villain who wanted to stay with Rulli’s character. She ended up being defeated and losing her life in fiction.

In real life, Guajardo recently revealed that to dedicate himself to acting, he had to give up his greatest passion: “Skating was my passion since I was 12 years old, obviously if you want something, you have to leave the other, so when I entered to study acting, I no longer had time to skate.”