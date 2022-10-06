Share Aislinn Derbez emotional photo with Mauricio Ochmann

Aislinn Derbez and the emotional photo with Mauricio Ochmann

Recently the famous actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez has shared an emotional photograph next to her former partner, the famous actor Mauricio Ochmanwho is the father of his beautiful daughter Kailani.

After a long time without doing it, both actors have reappeared together before the camera and social networks.

As you may know, Aislinn Derbez is one of the artists with more fame in the middle of the show and this is thanks to her talent and charisma inherited by her father Eugenio Derbez, for which she is one of the most beloved by the public.

It may interest you: Aislinn Derbez would be premiering a new romance Who is she?

However, it was in the past month of March 2020, that the actress announced on her Instagram account that her marriage to Mauricio Ochmann had ended, but they would maintain a friendship for the well-being of her daughter.

Recently, through her Instagram account, Aislinn shared a “selfie” where she can be seen posing in front of the camera, while Mauricio appears in the background next to his daughter. Kailanni.

As expected, of course this photograph gave hope to many of his followers who have asked for his return; However, this is not the first time that the couple appears together to live with the minor.

@mauchochmann” can be read in the publication.

It should be noted that the photo Kailani can be seen to have a smile from ear to ear, due to the fact that her parents are together at that moment, while Aislinn only added a song for the publication.

Surely the followers sent their expressions of affection to both celebrities, although it is important to mention that Mauricio Ochmann is currently in a relationship with the model Paulina Burrola.

However, there are many of his fans who hope that he will return with the eldest daughter of Eugenio Derbez.

A few months ago, the actress became a trend on various social networks because she revealed that she had a friendship with some of her ex-boyfriends, a situation that surprised her fans.

And yes, people can get along, keep seeing each other and love each other a lot and not necessarily continue being a couple. Let’s normalize those things” commented the artist.

On the other hand, on more than one occasion Aislinn has made it clear on her social networks the different “mischief” that the minor has done that in the end many of them have made her smile.