Shakira’s new bodyguard draws attention on social networks

Shakira has been in the eye of the hurricane since she announced her separation from player Gerard Piqué. The international media have not only been interested in the fact, but in everything that revolves around it. From controversial statements to the custody of her children.

However, one of the things that has given the most to talk about has been the rebound in the Colombian’s artistic career and with it all her activities. This of course includes events and activities to reincorporate little by little, after five years of absence.

Shakira posted a video on September 12 where she greets her fans and thanks them for being there. Apparently, she would have finished one of the recording days for her next single, which she is doing with Ozuna, the Puerto Rican singer.

And this is when the man who has stolen all the attention on social networks thanks to his physical appearance enters.

In the comments of the publication, messages of support for her could be read and that many noticed the man in a white shirt who apparently was taking care of her.

And indeed, it is Joel Arazu, the singer’s new bodyguard. Although there is not much information about who he is, it is known that he has been taking care of the artist and her children due to the large number of paparazzi that usually follow them.

Arazu has become one of the most important figures in recent weeks, thanks to the fact that many Internet users considered that he could be the perfect candidate for a new relationship with the interpreter of the musical success. Hips don’t lie.

Ozuna talks about Shakira and Piqué in I think of you

During the month of September, the ‘light-eyed black man’ and Shakira made the networks explode by uploading some stories where they saw themselves recording the video clip of their next song “Monotonia”.

Since then there has been speculation that this could be about the recent breakup or the 11-year relationship between La Liga club Barcelona player Gerard Piqué and Shakira.

Even so, who seems to be a little ahead of this is Ozuna with his most recent song I think of you.

The song talks about how when you party or drink, the person you are no longer with constantly appears in memories. However, the song contains a very particular verse that draws attention.

In the song, the singer-songwriter says: “It’s just that forgetting you doesn’t seem to end, like they yell at Piqué even in the middle of the sea.” A direct reference to her friend’s breakup with the player.