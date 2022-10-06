Shakira’s escort who is prettier than Piqué – People – Culture

Shakira He has been in the eye of the hurricane since he announced his divorce with the player Gerard Piqué. The international media have not only been interested in the fact, but in everything that revolves around it. From controversial statements, to custody of their children.

However, one of the things that has given more to talk about, has been the recovery of the artistic career of the Colombian and with it all its activities.

This of course includes events and activities to reincorporate little by little, after five years of absence.

The singer is working on a new album, after five years of waiting. Photo: Instagram: @shakira

Shakira published on September 12 a video where he greets his fans and thanks them for being there. Apparently, she would have finished one of the recording days for her next single, which she is doing with Ozuna, the Puerto Rican singer.

And this is where the man who has stolen all the attention on social networks, thanks to his physical appearance, enters.

In the comments of the publication, it was possible to read how several users not only sent messages of support to her, but many also noticed the man in a white shirt who was apparently taking care of her.

In networks, fans looked at the Barranquilla’s bodyguard.

And indeed, it is Joel Arazu, the singer’s new bodyguard. Though There is not much information about who he is, it is known that he has been taking care of the artist and her children due to the large number of paparazzi that usually follow them.

Arazu has become one of the most important figures in recent weeks, thanks to the fact that many Internet users considered that he could be the perfect candidate for a new relationship with the interpreter of the musical success Hips don’t lie.

Ozuna talks about Shakira and Piqué in his new song ‘I think of you’

During the month of September, the “Light-eyed Negrito” and Shakira made the networks explode by uploading some stories where they saw each other recording the video clip of his next song “Monotonia”.

Since then it has been speculated that this could talk about the recent breakup or the 11-year relationship between the player from La Liga club Barcelona, ​​Gerard Piqué and the Colombian singer, Shakira.

Even so, who seems to be a little ahead of this is Ozuna with his most recent song ‘I think of you’.

The song talks about how when you party or drink, the person you are no longer with constantly appears in memories. However, the song contains a very particular verse that draws attention.

In the song, the singer-songwriter says: “It’s just that forgetting you doesn’t seem to end, like Piqué they yell at him even in the middle of the sea”. A direct reference to her friend’s breakup with the player.

