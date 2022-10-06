Sevilla makes official the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui

The Basque coach himself had already announced his departure, after the defeat suffered by the Seville club against Dortmund in the Champions League

SEVILLE — The Seville announced on Wednesday the dismissal of Julen Lopetegui as coach of the team, after their 1-4 loss in the Champions League before him Borussia Dortmund German, a decision that had already been advanced minutes before by the Basque coach, who arrived in July 2019 at a club that he made champion of the 2020 Europa League.

“Lopetegui closes a successful stage with three magnificent campaigns in which the objectives were more than achieved and a fourth season in which, however, the results have not accompanied, adding the Sevilla F.C. five points out of a possible 21 in LaLiga,” the Seville club said in a statement.

The player from Gipuzkoa, who said goodbye on the Sevillismo lawn after the thrashing he received against Dortmundleave the bench Seville after 170 games, 121 in LaLiga, 15 in the Copa del Rey, 16 in the Europa League, 17 in the ‘Champions’ and one in the European Super Cup, and with a Europa League title in their showcases (2020), the maximum points record in the League (77 in 2020-21) and a Zamora Trophy achieved last season by the Moroccan Yassine Bono.

These figures, as the club from the Nervión neighborhood also specified, make Asteasu’s coach “the fifth coach with the most official matches in Sevilla history after Joaquín Caparrós, Unai Emery, Manolo Cardo and Ramón Encinas, with a balance of 89 victories, 45 draws and 36 losses.

Seville announced the dismissal of Lopetegui. AP Photo/Jose Breton

This data also places Julen Lopetegui in the third historical position of coaches with the most wins in official matches, only behind Caparrós and Emery.

“Lopetegui It will remain forever in the cream of the history of the Sevilla F.C. for the brilliant achievement of the sixth UEFA Europa League in the 2019/20 season, his first in charge, which gave him entry to the select club of seven coaches who have lifted a national or international title in Nervión”, the club underlined.

He added that he has also achieved the “historic milestone of achieving three consecutive classifications for the Champions League via LaLiga, with a total of 222 points in 121 days”, among other achievements and records.

The Seville reported that it has offered Julen Lopetegui the option of “being able to say goodbye publicly at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán facilities”, while highlighting and thanking “the professionalism and good work of the Basque coach in the more than three years he has been at the house”, and He wished him “the best of luck and the greatest success in his new professional projects”.

Just in his first statements after the match against the Dortmundin the microphones of Movistarthe 56-year-old Basque coach expressed his gratitude to Sevilla and its “magnificent fans” for the three years and three months he has been on the Seville bench.

Lopetegui He did not want to delve into the details of his departure, but said that he has said goodbye to those who have been his players and highlighted the support received from the Sevilla fans, who are “very demanding”, although he stressed that “you have to understand it and respect her.”