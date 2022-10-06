Sergio Pérez occupies the first place in the F1 Drivers Ranking, for the first time!

Despite the fact that the man from Guadalajara came in first place at the Marina Bay Urban Circuit, where he dominated the race from start to finish, the text on the official Formula 1 portal considers that they cannot give ‘Checo’ a 10 Pérez due to being in second place in the standings on Saturday

The Formula 1 placed first in his Power Rankings a Sergio Perez after his victory in the Singapore Grand Prix with a rating of 9.4, which remains within the top 10 in the general classification of the season of the expert judges who analyze each race of the highest category of motorsport.

Despite the fact that the Tapatio remained in first place in the Marina Bay Street Circuitwhere he dominated the race from start to finish, the text on the official website of the Formula 1they consider that they cannot give 10 to ‘Czech’ Perez due to the fact that he was in second place in the classification on Saturday, in addition to the fact that he was penalized for five seconds at the end of the Big prize.

“Sergio Perez barely took a wrong step in his defense of the lead against charles leclercwith the Mexican driver mastering very difficult conditions for which he and his team manager, Christian Horner, considered the best victory of his career. However, the qualification was not perfect for Perezas he finished second on the grid behind Leclercand received a five-second penalty after the race for that infraction of the Safety Car”, reads the site.

The podium of Power Rankings complements it lando norrispilot of McLarenwho finished the race in fourth position, but was evaluated with 9.2, while on the third step appears Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with 8.2, who finished in second place in the Singapore Grand Prix.

Mexican Sergio Pérez won the Singapore Grand Prix. Getty Images

It stands out that within the first 10 places of the Power Rankings does not appear Max Verstappenwho lived through a difficult race last Sunday in which he finished in seventh position and got closer to the 2022 season championship.

Despite ‘Czech’ Perez was rated with 9.4, the Mexican failed to climb the Power Rankings of the season, where he appears in eighth place with an average of 7.3, but he got to a tenth of Carlos SainzFerreri driver who is seventh with 7.4.