Santa Fe beat Millonarios: facts, figures and statistics of the classic date 17 Liga BetPlay II 2022 | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Santa Fe beat Millonarios 3-2 in the 308th Bogota classic in history for the First Division. In a historic match, corresponding to date 17 of the BetPlay II-2022 League, the cardinal cut an albiazul streak in derbies.

These are the main data left by the classic.

1. Santa Fe remains undefeated playing at home this semester. In Liga II they have played 8 games at home, of which they won 6 and tied 2. The streak is 9 games without losing at home, taking into account the victory on the 18th date of Liga I.

2. Millionaires broke a streak of 20 games without losing in El Campín (counting two visitor classics). The last defeat in the main Bogota stadium was on January 29, 2022, 0-2 against Nacional on date 2 of League I.

3. Last time Santa Fe came from two goals down to win: It was on October 2, 2020, in a final 2-3 against Cúcuta, playing in Armenia in times of pandemic.

4. Last time Millonarios came back from two goals and lost: It was on May 9, 2009, in El Campín; fell 2-3 with Deportivo Pereira.

5. After 19 games (League and Cup), Santa Fe scored 3 or more goals again. The last time was on April 30, 2022, 4-0 over Jaguares on date 18 of League I.

6. 33 games passed for Millonarios to receive 3 goals again, joining the League and the Cup. The last time was on April 3, 2022, losing 3-2 to América de Cali, on date 14 of Liga I.

7. Points added since the classic on date 10 (the ambassador won 2-0). Santa Fe: 13 of 18 disputed; Millionaires: 4 out of 15 possible.

8. After 8 duels, a classic occurred again with 5 or more goals. The last Bogota derby with a large number of goals was on October 23, 2019: Millonarios 2-4 Santa Fe.

9. Santa Fe cut the winning streak of Millonarios in classics. Before this Wednesday’s game, the albiazul had 4 wins in a row.

10. They scored their first goal in the history of the classics: Jefferson Rivas, in Santa Fe; Israel Alba and Yúber Quiñones, for Millionaires.