Russia attacks Zaporizhia as Putin seeks control of nuclear plant

The Russian-appointed deputy leader in southern Ukraine’s occupied Kherson territory said “gaps” in the region’s battlefield are due to “incompetent commanders.”

“There is no need to somehow overshadow the entire Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation because of some – I am not saying traitors – but because of incompetent commanders who did not bother, and were not accountable, for the processes and loopholes that exist today day,” he said in a four-minute video posted on the Telegram messaging app on Thursday.

“In fact, many say that the defense minister [Sergei Shoigu], who allowed this situation to occur, could, as an officer, shoot himself. But, you know, the word official is a word unknown to many,” he added.

Stremousov contrasted what he called a “small number” of “corrupt marauders and other miscellaneous riffraff” in the Russian Defense Ministry with the “heroes” on the front lines.

“All those who gave their lives, who endured to the end, are heroes,” he said. “I know them personally, because I am on the front line.”

What Kyiv says: Ukraine said Thursday that it had liberated more than 400 square kilometers (155 square miles) in the Kherson region in an unspecified timeframe.

“Our successes are quite convincing. We do not name the addresses, but more than 400 square kilometers of the Kherson region have already been liberated from the occupiers,” said Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command.

Stremousov denied this, saying in the caption of his video that Russian troops were “containing the onslaught” and that Ukraine’s advances had “stopped.”

The Kherson region in southern Ukraine is partially occupied by Russia, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces have made significant progress in the last week. On Wednesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the communities of Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka had been liberated, suggesting that Ukrainian forces are advancing into Kherson’s largely rural interior.