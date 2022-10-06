Rocky, the Denver Nuggets mascot has a better salary than the best player in the WNBA

Entertainment is at the heart of one of the most powerful sports organizations on the planet. And on that stage every move is perfectly thought out. the show of the NBA It is made up of several elements. Not only do LeBron James, Stephen Curry or Luka Doncic reign, there are also other seasonings for the fans. And there the mascots of the franchises enter the scene, which in recent days have taken over the stage because the salaries they receive have circulated… And Rockyfrom the Denver Nuggets, rang the bell, to the point that he has a better salary than some professional athletes, even than the players of the WNBA.

Rocky’s media impact goes beyond the viral clips that circulate on social networks, his acrobatics or the games he proposes to fans. And the numbers that became known through a study carried out by Sports Business Journal confirm that the Denver mascot is not just an artist dressed in a bear costume, but that you have to think of a true NBA star. In that study it was learned that Rocky keeps $625,000 a year, which indicates that she is above the average annual earnings of a WNBA player ($102,000 a year).

Rocky’s case draws particular attention since the average salary for NBA mascots is $60,000 a year. Now, it’s not just about Rocky, because Harry, the Atlanta Hawks eagle, also has a similar income: $600,000 a year.

And on the list of mascots that have annual salaries that have attracted attention is Benny ‘The Bull’ of the Chicago Bulls ($400,000), the gorilla “Go” of the Phoenix Suns ($200,000) or Hugo of the Charlotte Hornets ($200,000). 100,000). Of course, this publication aroused the discomfort of the WNBA players and they expressed themselves on social networks with acid messages about what they perceive as professionals.

Angel McCoughtry, player for the Minnesota Lynx and 5-time All Star in the WNBA, shared on Twitter her view of the $625,000 salary of Rocky, the mascot of the NBA’s Denver: “I can learn to be a mascot.” McCoughtry compares the $625,000 a year earned by the Nuggets lion to the $228,094 earned by Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), a three-time WNBA winner and five-time Olympic gold medalist, as the highest-paid player in the WNBA alongside Jewell Loyd ( Seattle Storm) and Breanna Stewart (Phoenix Mercury).

The lowest paid player in the WNBA is Kaela Davis at $1,607 with eight players earning less than $10,000. McCoughtry also highlighted a post by Caroline Fitzgerald, founder of Goals, in which she makes clear what she thinks about this situation: “The pay gap between mascots and elite athletes tells you everything you need to know about how the industry of the sport values ​​women.”

Of course, this is not the only point of discussion. Because the median salary for a WNBA player is $102,751, while last season the median salary for an NBA player was around $8.5 million. To cite one example, the highest-paid NBA player is Stephen Curry at $48,070.01, while Lloyd and Taurasi earn just over $200,000 a year.

